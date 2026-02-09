Gif by Martini Glambassador!

Good Monday morning, Wonketeers!

That Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show, OMG! Go watch it! Guess we got the NFL in the national divorce? (NFL)

Bad news, and it’s real bad: the Fifth Circuit has ruled against 30 years of precedent in favor of indefinite ICE detention, which more than 360 other judges have already rejected. And not just at the border, everywhere. Maybe SCOTUS will step in? Sad laugh. (Politico / Ruling)

Update to that whistleblower complaint that Tulsi Gabbard has allegedly been trying to bury: The superduper secret therein involves “two people associated with foreign intelligence who discussed someone close to Donald Trump.” And instead of following procedure and notifying Congress, Gabbard took the complaint to White House den mother Susie Wiles, and told the NSA not to publish the report. Shady! (The Guardian)

You can’t make this shit up: Will Lewis has resigned as CEO of the Washington Post, and been replaced by Jeff D’Onofrio, the former CEO of Tumblr. (NBC)

The FCC has opened up an investigation into “The View” for aggravated Being Mean to Trump. (JoeMyGod)

Homeland Security is now spying on Reddit users. (Ken Klippenstein)

Greg Bovino, whose father killed a young woman while he was driving drunk, celebrated his removal from Minnesota by chugging wine at a Las Vegas bar with friends, getting kicked out. (Las Vegas Sun)

A judge has ruled the $10 million workplace harassment claim against Scotch-soaked sleep paralysis demon Rudy Giuliani from his former assistant Noelle Dunphy can continue. (Courthouse News)

Epsteiniana:

Is it weird that in the files there’s a federal statement on Jeffrey Epstein’s death dated the day before his body was actually found? (The Standard)

This ad:

“John Phelan, Trump’s Navy secretary, listed in Epstein flight logs.” (Washington Post archive link)

In which RFK Jr, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell went to South Dakota to loot some dinosaur bones from Native American land. (The Daily Beast)

When the law fails, it’s time for shaming. (Asha Rappanga)

It’s no coincidence that the same men who are “anti-woke,” anti- #MeToo and hate trans people keep on appearing in the files. (The Verge / Trans News Network)

Arts:

Bawitdaba and ding dog my diggy, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean’s MAGA-friendly “Rock the Country” music fest has been cancelled in Anderson, SC, after five of the headliners dropped out! Though Kid “some say that’s statutory but I say it’s mandatory” Rock, Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll and Brooks and Dunn still plan to take the tour to five backwaters in TX, GA, KY, SD and NY. (Post and Courier)

LOL, “author” “Coral Hart,” has been pumping out AI romance novels and thinks she’s found a winning formula: “If I can generate a book in a day, and you need six months to write a book, who’s going to win the race?” Probably not you, lady, since you have to hide that AI wrote it to sell it, and you have to make a living selling AI prompt-coaching even though you’re churning out volumes of novels of slop! (New York Times gift link)

Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Minneapolis” was the top-selling song last week. (Billboard)

Art is powerful! And that is enough for now!

Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!