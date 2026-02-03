Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
39m

Oh Hillary, you would have been just fine as a president.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
40mEdited

So, Russia's Director of National Intelligence just *happens* to be in Fulton County, GA, while the FBI is conducting its highly illegal theft of Americans' ballots, itself a GOP practice run for the midterm elections and the 2028 Presidential election?

Reply
Share
4 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture