People on the National Mall in Washington DC protest against the Trump administration, April 5, 2025. Photo by Dominic Gwinn.

When we last saw Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, she was skulking around the elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, tagging along on an FBI raid at the direction of Donald J. Trump, very normal, very cool, just a search of every 2020 physical ballot, voter roll, ballot image created by scanning ballots, and tabulator tape from every voting machine in the county. Maybe Nicolas Maduro told her Venezuelan space lasers targeting voting machines is why Fulton County hasn’t gone for a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972!

LAST FRIDAY!

Now a new scandal for Gabbard, a whistleblower with a secret so explosive that even his or her own lawyer is not allowed to know even the mere nature of it, though it involves unspecified wrongdoing by Gabbard herself, and also “includes a separate allegation about ‘an office within a different federal agency.’” And according to one official, disclosure of its contents could cause “grave damage to national security.” And also it “raises potential claims of executive privilege that may involve the White House.” Just what unholy thing could this be?

And Gabbard’s been working like the rent is due to keep it hidden from Congress too. That’s not allowed!

Said whistleblower filed the complaint in May of last year with the intelligence community’s inspector general, and asked that the complaint be shared with legislators. But the whistleblower’s lawyer, Andrew Bakaj, who’s also chief legal counsel at the nonprofit WhistleblowerAid.org, says that never happened.

For Gabbard’s side, she claimed that the inspector general’s office found the part in the whistleblower’s complaint about her own wrongdoing to be not credible. Notably, last year Trump/Gabbard fired the acting counsel in the intelligence community’s inspector general’s office, along with many others, and Gabbard appointed a senior adviser in the office who reports directly to herself. Very credible sounding, all!

As for the other part of the complaint, the part involving the “office within a different federal agency,” that has been sitting in a safe for the past eight months while Gabbard, you know, the Director of National Intelligence, has been trying to figure out how to securely transmit the information to Congress, apparently under the impression that Congress has never dealt with classified information before, and nobody has any idea how a person might go about doing such a thing.

But Gabbard’s technical difficulties aside, by law the OIG was supposed to have notified Congress about the part of allegations that had not been deemed “not credible” within two weeks, because reckon Tulsi’s self-inspecting intelligence inspectors can only inspect her own department! But the House and Senate intelligence panels just first learned last November that the complaint made in May even existed, and they found out by Bakaj sending them a letter inquiring about the complaint’s status, not from Gabbard’s office.

And Bakaj also says that he was never notified that the OIG had determined his client’s report not credible.

Gabbard’s spokeslady Olivia Coleman (with an ‘e’, unlike the actress) got extra hepped up about the Wall Street Journal’s story, so you know it’s a real supersized nothingburger with a side of air fries and a fart shake. Buried in Coleman’s complaining she claims that Congress does have the complaint now.

Salacious trash! Look, lady, the average age of a Wall Street Journal reader is 59, a geezer paper’s gotta make a living.

And hey, hold up, if an accusation is not credible in any way, who gives a shit if somebody sends it on a postcard by carrier pigeon? Also, hm, Coleman saying the whistleblower has a “position in the intelligence community” would seem to imply that the person is still employed there, and is not, say, one of the career officials Gabbard fired for not making up fake intelligence to fit President Dictator’s hallucinatory propaganda that Nicolas Maduro was running the Tren de Aragua gang.

Given no one can see what is in the complaint, it would be irresponsible not to wildly speculate about the various ways National Intelligence might have been compromised by a woman who’s been suspected of being a foreign intelligence asset for years, and never heard a Russian pozitsiya she didn’t like! Spilling state secrets to her cult leader guru? Trading nailcare tips with Bashir Al-Assad? Details of the monkeyshit crazy thing she’s fixing to try to pull with the voting machines? Identities and fates of CIA agents Trump keeps compromising? Preparing to charge Barack Obama with aggravated wearing of a tan suit? Whatever it is, you know it’s nuttier than chipmunk shit!

And all very mysterious. Stay tuned!

PREVIOUSLY!

[Wall Street Journal gift link]

Share with a pal! Share

Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us any and all of your extra money with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!