User's avatar
weejee's avatar
weejee
4h

OT: Passed my GI with flying colors and no sedation / pain meds!

7 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

This is the big one, folks. This is what millions of Americans voted for to get us to this point. They want to codify the pricktator as President for Life so once and for all they can smash those vulnerable minorities that they believe are getting a free ride on the 'gummint' on 'their tax dollars.'

The only thing that will save us is internal squabbling as to how much to turn the screws to regular Americans and make them suffer. Make them bleed. Torment those vulnerable minorities.

And yeah if the inability to sue and have judicial review is over, that also means there's really no point to Congress either. The American system of government is a three-legged stool and it relies on the checks of the three.

Of course it should also be pointed out that if the judicial branch is made irrelevant, ANY of us who do not have rights from the start (like yours truly) are endangered. People like me weren't intended to have rights when the USA was established. And when we go retroactive, who knows what could be rolled back? Nothing's off the table really except rollback of rights for those who always had them in America.

Every last bit of this was warned about in the Harris/Walz ticket, from the top down. There were great policies proposed (because policy proposals are only demanded from Democrats) that would've continued the great aims of the Biden/Harris administration.

But this is what Americans wanted. There wasn't the clout to be had in listening to Harris and Walz. There wasn't the clout to be had in carrying on the great things Biden did...he is Old after all.

Now all that remains is to see whatever Non-Minority Young Bro Penis Democrats select as their sacrificial lamb in 2028.

Of course, there's also the work that needs to be done for the midterms. A whole lot can change with even just a modicum of oversight from Congress, if we put in the work and elect a Democratic majority. It really, truly matters who is in office, and don't let people get clout off telling you otherwise. We see this every single day.

10 replies
