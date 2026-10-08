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The press doesn’t seem to think it’s a very big deal that Trump wants to “shove it up [our] ass” and led crowds to cheer when he hypothesized about Iran nuking LA and San Diego, which is different from how the press treats these things when other people say them. (No Democrat has ever mused genially about red states getting nuked.) (Status Kuo) More from Wonkpal Paul Slansky! (Slansky)

Speaking of shoving something up someone’s ass, seriously what’s Trump hiding in there? (Tiedrich)

Whatchu doing Kimberly Guilfoyle? Oh brazen corruption, understood! I’m sure Marco Rubio is in Greece right now “giving a speech” instead of fixing all your Greek shit :) (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Blue Texas would really fuck their shit up! (Bad Faith Times)

Well of course they’re paying College Republicans to heckle Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan! (Michigan Daily) I hope Hasan Piker listens to him and shuts the fuck up! (Mediaite)

Oooof.

Naomi Klein’s new book starts on a mountaintop with two “faithful men gathering an audience to share their vision”. It’s a vision of a paradise city, gated at every entrance, no need for weapons there, everyone in it rich. One of the men has tears in his eyes as he describes its beauty. The opening scene of End Times Fascism, co-written with Astra Taylor, is not a metaphor, however. The men are Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The year is 2026, the mountain is Davos. The paradise city will be called New Gaza.

(The Guardian)

You and I can both buy the Naomi Klein’s End Times Fascism at Bookshop! Bookshop.org is the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, Wonkette gets 10 percent. You can search any old book from that page and it will count. Buy all the books!

Speaking of New Gaza, doesn’t seem like Netanyahu’s doing a very good job keeping Israel safe. His government is supposed to check incoming flight crews for anybody who might, say, try to crash-land a plane full of his citizens. (Haaretz)

Here’s an awful, AWFUL story. A woman running for Congress in Surprise, Arizona, was raped while she was out fixing campaign signs. The rapist’s friend was about to rape her too. And candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia is the one who felt embarrassed and ashamed. (Phoenix New Times)

Facebook and Instagram are banning ads and posts from gay bars, like “pictures of drag queens” — not sexxxy slutty drag queens with big nude boobies and such, just “smiling people dressed in clothes usually worn by the other gender, and also flamboyant makeup” are not allowed, what is even happening. (Chron)

The House Equality Caucus won’t support any Democrats who are shitting on trans friends. GOOD. (Erin in the Morning) New York City is spending millions on gender care for minors, since all the universities and hospitals noped out like a bunch of chickenshits. (Gothamist)

After we knock down all the Trump arches with a hammer, on Day Two we should really do something about revoking Elon Musk’s citizenship. After all, he did lie for his student visa. Boom: jail. Anyway, all his white supremacist shit in one place. (Religion Dispatches)

And a longread on the white supremacist’s DOGE and its literal invasion of the private US Institute of Peace. (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

We’re gonna need a sexy, sexy man, STAT! So: Hello, Mr. Gallant! (Gift link New York Times)

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