Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Your hed gif of very small everyday amazing things: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/synchronized-cell-ing

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/41762b7b-174f-404f-a051-570b6a32ba99?utm_source=share

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
7m

I did a double-take before realizing the new book is by the GOOD Naomi, and the vision is meant to be a nightmare. If the OTHER Naomi had written it, she'd have been crying tears of joy

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