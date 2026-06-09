Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9h

Today’s hed gif source and also some news about right whales: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/cats-being-insane-little-dudes

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/253e84b0-eea0-4e28-b0bd-609d3edff314?utm_source=share

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MRK's avatar
MRK
8h

The thing with Paxton's lawyer is great, and funny, but please, Talarico, don't use it to spend the rest of the campaign chasing Republican votes you're never going to get.

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