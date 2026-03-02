Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your news-ignoring hed gif as an intro to a theme week: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/wonkitty-gets-a-basket

And meme chat (which does acknowledge the news): https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a7ca8154-0ee8-4cad-bfd5-4503947c6177

Reply
Share
21 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

"Barron Trump Bursts Into Tears After Podiatrist Finds No Sign of Bone Spurs"

https://www.borowitzreport.com/p/barron-trump-bursts-into-tears-after

Reply
Share
4 replies
492 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture