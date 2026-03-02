Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta's avatar
FukuiSanYesOta
1h

This is easy to solve. Just install Reza Pahlavi. What's that you say? That's what caused the Iranian Revolution in 1979?

HA! Riddle me this batman. We don't even have twin towers any more so that can't happen again. It'll be just fine. There's no way a destabilizing sectarian regional war could possibly harm the US of fucking A.

I fucking hate this timeline and everyone involved.

Reply
Share
21 replies
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1h

Hmmmmmm . . .

Qasim Rashid, Esq.@qasimrashid.com

New rule: USA can’t go to war unless every pro war member of Congress, Cabinet, VP, & POTUS agrees to send their own kids to the front line. If it’s a truly a noble & patriotic war they should have no problem leading by example to defend our country.

Then watch how quickly diplomacy wins over war.

11:58 PM · Feb 28, 2026

Reply
Share
7 replies
414 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture