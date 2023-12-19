Here’s another entry in the MAGA idiots’ current contest to pretend Donald Trump was NOT being Literally Hitler when he said all those Literally Hitler words about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country.” (Which has to be upsetting for all the out-and-proud Nazis in the Republican Party, who don’t even get to celebrate Trump being Literally Hitler.)

Let’s again go to the tape again:

“They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump told a crowd of his rapt, dead-eyed followers at a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis understood the assignment last night, with her arguments that “he didn’t say immigrant” (in that specific sentence), therefore he was just saying Democratic policies are crossing the border and poisoning the blood of our country.

PREVIOUSLY! AS IN THIS MORNING!

Here are two cheesedicks on Fox Business, David Asman and Bret Baier. Look how Bret bobs and weaves around to avoid referring directly to the thing they’re referring to, the thing Donald Trump said, about the people and the places, the thing people are unhappy Trump said, the thing they’re referring to. The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona flags how Baier is the “hard news” dude at Fox News, and he can’t even bring himself to say Trump was quoting Literally Hitler.

ASMAN: Bret, nobody argues that it’s not a disaster at the border. It is, and it’s, of course, being reflected in cities all over the country.

LOL OK. Shocking as it might be to Fox News viewers, the majority of Americans actually do not sit around weeping and gnashing their teeth and publicly jerking off using their Fear Tears as lubricant over migrants at the border.

But Fox News hosts can’t tell their pantshitting old racist viewers that.

We move on:

ASMAN: But to use that phrase, “poisoning the blood,” that really got under the skin of a lot of people, even his supporters. Is he, is any sign that anybody in his campaign is going to try to answer that? BAIER: Not really. I think he … Listen, it’s the word he chose.

It’s just the word he chose.

BAIER: I think it raised a lot of eyebrows, not only in the Democratic side, but in Republican circles. Obviously, it harkens back to some writings and it’s been written about in numerous articles.

It’s the word he chose that harkens back to the writings that’s been written about in the articles.

BAIER: But it’s also important to point out the former president is married to an immigrant who just did a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives to welcome immigrants into the country. So there’s a disconnect there if that’s the dog whistle he’s sending. Some people are saying it is, but other people are saying it’s just the words he chose. Republicans even, though, are uncomfortable with that phrasing.

Forget all that, HE’S FUCKING AN IMMIGRANT.

Obviously that talking point went out, because Nicole Malliotakis said it too.

“Remember to bring up how he’s always marrying Eastern European women and burying them on his golf courses,” the email probably said.

After that the dipshit host immediately, rapidly pivoted to saying the polls are JUST TERRIBLE for Joe Biden.

Donald Trump may be Literally Hitler using the word that harkens back to the writings that’s been written about in the articles, like Baier said, but the polls are JUST TERRIBLE for Joe Biden.

Actually, though, if you really dive into the latest polls, they ain’t that bad for Joe Biden. On top of the likely voter poll from the New York Times that shows Biden up two nationally, there are eight other recent national polls that have Biden up, plus four where they’re tied.

If you need some hope — or something to help you with the impending dread — hit the top link in that last graf. Also, we’re still almost a year out.

So!

In summary and in conclusion, Bret Baier cannot believe Donald Trump chose that word that harkens back to the writings, and the polls aren’t that damn bad for Joe Biden, and um, we don’t know what else. Goodbye!

[Mediaite / video via Justin Baragona]

