Sounds like maybe the message is being carried through the building over at Fox News that if Donald Trump, the loser former president, does not stop whining about his embarrassing election loss in 2020, he runs a serious risk of losing it for the Republicans again in 2022.

Brian Kilmeade, not known for being the smartest or second-smartest host on "Fox & Friends," was on his radio show this week, and he said some very unkind words about Trump's continued lying about the election he lost:

“Right now, nobody cares about 2020. Nobody. And everything that he said and the challenges that he made should’ve been done before the election.

They were discussing Trump's batshit rally in Arizona where he suggested pardoning all the domestic terrorists who showed up to serve him on January 6. Kilmeade said after that rally, friends of Trump's “called him up and said that was the worst speech you ever gave.” But on his show, Kilmeade was focused on Trump's specific lies about the Arizona fraudit:

“And they did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona.



“That’s an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that ...

That's an outright lie . And it's true. Even though the Arizona fraudit was an absolute shitshow and shouldn't be cited by anybody with a brain, even it managed to confirm that Joe Biden kicked Trump's dick in Arizona.

"because he’s capable of doing so much more.”

Haha, OK now you've lost us. We're still talking about the stupidest person God ever barfed out after a night of eating ass-exploding fast food, right? Donald Trump? He's not capable of more. But all the rest of this sentiment is pretty wow coming from Kilmeade.

They've been trying to tell Trump for so long now that it's over. Hell, some of them were trying to tell him on January 6 and in the surrounding days. But he just can't let it go. And now sycophants like Brian Kilmeade — who was freaking out in texts on January 6 that Trump was "destroying everything [he's] accomplished" (haha) — are starting to freak out anew.

It couldn't possibly be related that Politico Playbook led yesterday with news that, because of a number of factors, Democrats are starting to "whisper" that maybe they actually could win the 2022 midterms, despite everything. Redistricting actually hasn't hurt Democrats all that much, the economy's going pretty great, COVID numbers are going back down.

One strategist they quoted explained how, in his opinion, Democrats could pull this off:

DOUG SOSNIK of Brunswick Group argues that “there would need to be a series of developments in order for the Democrats to defy history”:



1. The virus needs to be contained with the country returning to a new normal.

2. Inflation needs to start going down by summer.

3. The economy and the stock market need to maintain steady growth, particularly as interest rates begin to rise.

4. The supply chain needs to return to normal.

5. There is not a global crisis.

6. Biden’s job approval rating needs to be in the high 40s by summer.

7. Republicans need to nominate unelectable general-election candidates and run lousy campaigns. They are capable of this and have done this in recent past cycles, choosing far-right candidates such as TODD AKIN or CHRISTINE O’DONNELL who ended up losing in the general election.

8. Trump and Republicans need to keep talking about the 2020 election.

Huh! That's a lot of factors, and if old Doug is right, it's a lot of things that would have to fall into place at the same time.

And yet.

With the way Omicron busted through the population, even giving the vaccinated the sniffles, it's not hard to imagine the virus really could start settling down in the coming months.

And if the economy stays strong and the Biden administration keeps things like inflation and the supply chain under control, then the end of that list is just Trump and Republicans shooting their own dicks off and feeding them to each other. And what do Trump and Republicans love to do so much they can't ever stop? That.

We're not going to get into the weeds of specific candidates currently running, but with Trump continuing to require Republicans to kiss the ring and recite the Big Lie in order to get his endorsement, 2022's GOP candidates promise to be more batfucking crazy than ever. And Trump cannot, will not stop trying to rewrite the history of the day he officially became the world's biggest loser who ever was regrettably born on a shitty June day in 1946.

Yeah, it could happen. And if that's related to Fox News idiots like Brian Kilmeade suddenly pointing in Trump's direction and saying "LIES!" well then that's why you read Wonkette, so we can connect the dots for ya.

[ Mediaite / Playbook ]

