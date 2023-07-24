Tabs gif by your friend Martini Ambassador!

ARGHHHH this one is terrible. Joe Biden brought back the parents (he could find) whom Trump had deported without their children for family reunification, but some dick judge in the meantime delayed that reunification for a year because he’s got Can’t Tell Him What To Do disease. All’s well that ends, but god this story was hard. — Gift link Washington Post

Margarine’s district basically still exists because of the New Deal and the Great Society. Receipts! (Rude Pundit)

Hot Strike Summer, and this story about it quotes Wonk pal Erik Loomis a lot, because he is a labor historian! (Marketwatch)

Morgan Stanley is revising its economic forecasts upward by a whole bunch, because investing in manufacturing is driving an “unexpected” economic surge, and by unexpected they mean four times higher GDP growth than previously estimated. Thank you for noticing, Morgan Stanley! Thank you Joe Biden! — CNBC

For instance!

On August 16, after the hottest June ever recorded and a scorching July, America’s long-sought response to climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act, turns one year old. In less than a year it has prompted investment in a massive buildout of battery and EV manufacturing across the states. Nearly 80 major clean energy manufacturing facilities have been announced, an investment equal to the previous seven years combined, according to the American Clean Power Association.

Yesssss. — AP

Obviously I am not watching or listening to this because podcast, but I love that the rookie cop from the best cop show, “Southland,” has a career now just absolutely reaming crypto and Bitcoin and the assholes destroying the earth to make a thing that is “literally nothing.” Oooh, a transcript! (Podcast at the Bulwark)

Heather Cox Richardson does not think much of Florida’s new social studies standards on the benefits of slavery and the wonderful white people who ended it. (Substack)

Eight years for Vancouver, Washington, Proud Boy “Tiny” Toese? Just for rioting in Portland against all the Antifa? Weird how the actual police were protecting them, and still are, if that’s not actually legal. (Seattle Times)

Enhanced geothermal! Enhanced geothermal! I love me enhanced geothermal! (Volts)

We’re still doing memoirs from people who haven’t done anything huh? This Caroline Calloway and Natalie Beach dueling banjos is exhausting. Read it if you’re fascinated by It Girl Scammer. Skip otherwise. (New Yorker)

Time to watch the Perseid metor showers! — Space

T-1000 comin’ atcha! (Reuters)

I love woke propaganda man-hating trash! (Screen Geek) But if we’re going to just do a whole bunch of tweets, Screen Geek, like a common pre-substack Wonkette, this one’s better.

Skip this unreadable Bridezilla aggregation post (SportsTelly) and go to the real thing. (Bored Panda)

