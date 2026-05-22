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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
4h

Until these judges start putting these miscreants in jail nothing will change.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OT:

𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹 𝘄𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿

𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-198488878

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