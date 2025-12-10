Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
11m

Yeah, about that...

'𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗶𝗻'𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲.' 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/aint-getting-louisiana-store-owner-113933833.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
13m

Remember, this is why millions of Americans elected the pricktator. He vowed to actually do the open ethnic cleansing. And with the help of minorities motivated by anti-Blackness these Americans were more than happy to do it. This is exactly the outcome they wanted.

Groceries were just a smokescreen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture