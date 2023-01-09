In an entirely unsurprising move (even with its current makeup), the Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case brought by three Utah brothers seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election and kick President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris out of office, along with almost 400 members of Congress, and then reinstate Donald Trump as president of the United States. The case was considered on Friday — coincidentally the two-year anniversary of Trump supporters invading the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying the election — and on Monday it was announced that the Supreme Court had turned down their petition.

The Brunson Brothers are not just a bunch of conspiracy-obsessed weirdos. They are a bunch of conspiracy-obsessed weirdos in a family band — a Mormon family trumpet band that once played on "The Tonight Show" with some regularity and also regularly performed with Jay Osmond, one of the lesser-known Osmonds.

While all of the brothers are very upset about the 2020 election, the actual plaintiff in Brunson v. Adamsis Raland Brunson, who intended to represent himself. His brother, Loy Brunson, also filed an identical lawsuit, and both of them were written by their other brother, Deron Brunson. Deron Brunson is not a lawyer but took an online course called "How To Win In Court Without A Lawyer," which is just as good as going to law school. They also have a fourth brother, Gaynor, who was "too busy" to be involved, though I strongly suspect he might actually be actor Michael McKean doing a bit.



Tell me that's not the David St. Hubbins wig. That is the David St. Hubbins wig.

The whole lawsuit is worth a read if you are looking for a good laugh, but this has to be my favorite part:

Respondents were properly warned and were requested to make an investigation into a highly covert swift and powerful enemy, as stated below, seeking to destroy the Constitution and the United States, purposely thwarted all efforts to investigate this, whereupon this enemy was not checked or investigated, therefore the Respondents adhered to this enemy. Because of Respondents intentional refusal to investigate this enemy, Petitioner Raland J Brunson (“Brunson”) brought this action against Respondents because he was seriously personally damaged and violated by this action of Respondents, and consequently this action unilaterally violated the rights of every citizen of the U.S.A. and perhaps the rights of every person living, and all courts of law.



On January 6, 2021, the 117th Congress held a proceeding and debate in Washington DC (“Proceeding”). Proceeding was for the purpose of counting votes under the 2020 Presidential election for the President and Vice President of the United States under Amendment XII. During this Proceeding over 100 members of U.S. Congress claimed factual evidence that the said election was rigged. The refusal of the Respondents to investigate this congressional claim (the enemy) is an act of treason and fraud by Respondents. A successfully rigged election has the same end result as an act of war; to place into power whom the victor wants, which in this case is Biden, who, if not stopped immediately, will continue to destroy the fundamental freedoms of Brunson and all U.S. Citizens and courts of law.

The absolute drama .

While you, a normal person, have likely not heard much about Brunson v. Adams , it has been a huge deal for QAnon idiots and conspiracy theorists over the past few months, many of whom truly did believe that this was the thing that was going to finally work. Loy Brunson made all the rounds on kook media, doing interviews on Mike Lindell's FrankSpeech Internet streaming network, with Juan O Savin (whom some Q people believe is actually John F. Kennedy Jr ), Johnny Enlow, Charlie Ward, and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss "Babies and Guns" Taylor. Plus about 12,000 Rumble channels with the word "Patriot" in their name.







Yes, I absolutely did pick this particular screenshot because there is a guy in it calling himself "Baby Trump"

Naturally, many of the faithful are deeply disappointed today and fear they may be running out of "hopium." They expressed their disappointment on Telegram and other rightwing social media channels.

"Of course. It's time we stop believing anything is going to go our way. The system is rigged against us, and I'm sorry to say, noones [sic] coming to save us. Just look at Brazil."

"I am wondering what they mean by hanging in there at this point.... [they] want us in nooses. 🤬 This is just another bullshit hopium stunt. I agree... and I am done. I will just live my life going forward the best I can, and trust ONLY IN GOD. Good Luck All.The petition argued, essentially, that because people believed the election had been stolen, Congress had an obligation to investigate the claims, and because they didn't do that, they violated their oaths of office."

"Did u expect anything different it's all BS NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN SAY TRUST THE PLAN THERE IS NO PLAN EXCEPT TO STRING US ALONG MILITARY IS NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING FACE IT TRUMP IS A CHUMP I AM DONE WITH IT."

"Has anyone mentioned that the bad stuff is out pacing the good stuff exponentially? Just an observation. I'm really starting to believe the only way to fix this is civil war. It is scary to think we will have to fight our own military. I'm praying they step in soon, but when they do, I can imagine that we could have elections 120 days later. We don't even know who good candidates would be. We also need Constitutional law to replace the current law and full declass. That could easily take over a year."

"IM DONE WITH THEM PLAYING WITH MY FAITH. "

Some, however, are still trusting in the plan. As one YouTube user with no inside knowledge of the matter wrote, "A lot going on behind the scenes, military is in control and we have been watching the biggest take down of our Gov. in history, so pray!"

