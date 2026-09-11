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LOL now I want to do Trump’s stupid $5000 bribe “dividend,” which is not a dividend and will never happen just like all his other bribe promises never happened, just to piss off the National Review :) (Also they say it’s the Democrats’ fault.) (National Review) Say, this fellow thinks Trump is full of shit and simply making things up to distract us from all the other shit he made up! Could it be so???? (Bloomberg) Yahoo Finance actually took the trouble to count up all the bullshit and remind us of all the previous bullshit, so that was #newsyoucanuse! (Yahoo!)

Sure yes lol absolutely!

This time the whole US Supreme Court told the Missouri state Lege and state secretary of state to get the fuck out with those gerrymandered maps. So it’s weird that they didn’t do that in Texas and Louisiana and and and! But okay, good! (Status Kuo)

Red states WHISPER to the Supreme Court PLEASE DON’T LET HIM DO THE MAIL BALLOT THING, THIS SHIT WILL BE SO FUCKED UP, WHISPER /endwhisper. (Gift link Washington Post)

Again? We’re doing “FCC threatens late night show out of airing interview with James Talarico again? (NBC News)

I’ll add the Talarico interview here if it’s up when I get up and I remember!

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Wired talked to the AI dude who quit this week to warn everyone of UM YOU GUYS. So I’m gonna skip that one, because I don’t want to! Let me know if he said not to worry, it’s cool! (Wired)

I’m not really understanding why the whole issue with Erika Kirk would be that she calls for being a tradwife but she’s being a boss bitch CEO. Nobody but us cared when Phyllis Schlafly did the same thing. I think the real issue is that she’s got that widowly glow. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon) Meanwhile, Melissa Ryan talks about how mean the children are to the man who was supposed to be a martyr, like damn, those kids are cold. (Ctrl Alt Right Delete) “Goebel Farms” “corn maze” “honors Charlie Kirk.” Where’s my staff debunker … fuck. It’s real. (Goebel Farms)

Miami Dade lady sheriff and Miami Dade lady mayor being dicks to each other about unimportant shit. Don’t do that. It’s gendered. (Gift link Miami Herald)

Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary looks good, and also very long! (Politico)

Looks like the New York archbishop who invited Mayor Mamdani to the St. Patrick’s cathedral’s 9/11 remembrance Mass last night did a real cool sermon last Sunday, which Mamdani also attended, on not doing wars! (Letters From Leo)

Oh yeah, speaking of “the Islamist,” Ted Cruz being a fucking weirdo again, yiiiiikes. (HuffPost)

Okay, see you when there’s more things to read!

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