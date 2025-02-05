Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

OK, here’s some rally at the Treasury. It’s great! At least watch through Mme. Jasmine Crockett! And they should have stuck around last week.

But dogs can’t play basketball. (NBC News)

Pssst: THEY KNOW IT’S ILLEGAL, THEY’RE DOING IT ANYWAY. (Washington Post)

President Elon has stopped paying all the religious organizations that do (in this case) refugee resettlement. They also run a hell of a lot of old folks’ homes, etc., which are also on the chopping block as he’s been referring to it as “money laundering” to churches. Nah, that’s “school choice.” (NB, in Washington state, the Head Start payments have disappeared. Are they turning off switches for “blue state”? Probably!) (Religion News)

Bookmark this one: All the lawsuits against Trump’s crap executive orders aqui. (Court Watch)

We will continue to bang that fucking drum that that idiot is getting pantsed by our friends and neighbors while he declares perfect victory. (Jeff Tiedrich / The Fucking News)

Hahahaha we’re all going to die. (AP)

You know they’re still trying with the SAVE Act, which would just disenfranchise millions of women who changed their names upon marriage? Nobody seems to give a single shit? (Center for American Progress)

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow for my Michigan Big Sen.? Don’t mind if we do! (I’m also good with Senator Mayor Secretary Pete.) (AP)

Evacuation warnings for flood risk where I guess he’s still opening all the goddamn dams and spilling all California’s precious onto the ground? (KRCTV)

Yup, that was the conversation we had all right:

In the above, Person A and Person B disagree on the effects of diversity, but they have both somehow consented to having a conversation about the causal connections between race mixing and airplane crashes, which is sort of like consenting to enter into a conversation about whether Justin Bieber caused the sinking of the Titanic.

(Anand Giridharadas at The Ink)

Of course they’re covering up his racism, that’s been their whole “neutral” thing. (Dan Froomkin)

Well look at that, you can integrate the racism out of people!

Drawing on administrative voter registration records and an original survey, we find that being bused to an inner-city school significantly increases support for the Democratic Party and its candidates more than forty years later.

More at link! (NBER)

NFL staying woke. (Yahoo! Sports)

Some Pennsylvania brewers honored Jimmy Carter, peace be upon him. (WNEP)

NOT AN AD, they’re just our friends: Penzeys has free Mexican vanilla for you with a teeny tiny purchase, plus a whole lot to rant about how DUMB Donald Trump’s bullshit is. Ends today! (Penzeys)

Chocolate mousse! (King Arthur’s Baking Company)

Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!

Spread the word! Share

Here is where you give Wonkette all your extra money with Paypal.

All your extra money button.

This is the button for giving us all your extra money with Venmo. It’s ventabulous!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Wonkette IMPEACH and HELL. NO. sale continues at Wonkette Bazaar!