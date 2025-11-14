We sure don’t know, but it is all mighty fishy!

Well, well, well, these House Oversight Committee emails from the Jeffrey Epstein estate sure are hair-raising, none so much as Epstein’s claims of talking to Russia about Trump before and after the 2016 election, via Russian diplomat to the UN Vitaly Churkin, whom he met with at least eight times. And then after Churkin died (maybe of a heart attack, who can say!) in February of 2017, Epstein attempted to get in touch with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov with more Trump “insights.”

And then there’s Epstein’s implications that he’d kept in touch with Trump after the election, even visiting him at Trump Tower, and maybe perhaps (unclear!) seeing him at Thanksgiving, along with Eva Andersson-Dubin and her husband Glenn*, David Fizel, and “hanson.” (Victor Davis, probably, and not the band.)

And in another email chain from December 2017, a guest of Epstein’s claimed they didn’t want to risk running into Trump at Epstein’s Paris apartment. And in other emails, sent just days after the election, Epstein claimed he was headed for New York, as “Trump gives many new things to do.”

Was the name-dropping old pedo putting on airs, as he was well known to do, or did the two get back together after the election? Somebody check the Trump Tower lobby cameras!

Prior to the 2016 election, in chitchats with author Michael Wolff, it sure sounded like Epstein hated Trump as bitterly as anybody can hate anybody.

And in December of 2015, Epstein tried to go public with the dirt he had, emailing then-New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., asking him if he wanted pics of Trump with girls in bikinis. Thomas, by the way, was the reporter who wrote that 2002 New York magazine “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery” piece where Trump gave that famous quote, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

But for whatever reason, the New York Times was not interested, and Thomas later told his higher-ups that he never got the pictures. And Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury came out in January 2018, after Trump unsuccessfully tried to stop its publication. And though Epstein was an off-the-record source for it, recording hours of tape, Wolff’s book did not go into detail about their relationship, and Wolff did not release his tapes until after Epstein’s death. It’s an OOF, but also professional journalists respect “off the record,” and Epstein was perhaps too valuable of a source to burn. And as much as Epstein had come to develop a disgust with Trump, once he was elected there was no upside to getting on the bad side of the most powerful man in the world, and a dog who had never barked.

Yet Epstein was eager to blab behind the scenes, and to the Russians.

“I think you might suggest to putin that lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in a June 24, 2018, email to Thorbjørn Jagland, a former prime minister of Norway who was head of the Council of Europe at the time, and also chair of the Nobel committee.

This all sure shifts the plot, if Epstein was still on the inside even after Trump got elected, and advising the Russians right before Putin and Trump met in Helsinki. And we already knew he was still close to Steve Bannon, who allegedly still has 15 hours of tape of Epstein talking.

From Wolff’s 2021 book, Too Famous: The Rich, The Powerful, The Wishful, The Notorious, The Damned:

And there was another Trump aspect he [Epstein] seemed to be rushing back to the United States for [in 2019]—if only to gossip about. The journalist E. Jean Carroll had, in the past weeks, described in a new book and in an article in New York magazine how in the mid-nineties Trump had raped her in a dressing room in the department store Bergdorf Goodman. Epstein told one of his callers that he had seen Trump shortly after this happened and Trump had regaled him with the torrid details. Trump’s move now, Epstein theorized, would be to deflect from this story by reviving the rape charges against Bill Clinton. He was eager to discuss with Bannon.

Remember how in 2018 the world was shocked by that tongue-bath Trump gave Putin, and how he not only refused to rebuke Russia for attempting to meddle in the 2016 election, he even said Putin said he didn’t do that, and Trump believed him, over the word of his own Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee? Hillary and Peter Strzok were the real collusion! And Trump crowed that Putin had “an interesting idea” for how to handle the real spies. Putin would help him catch them!

In other emails, Epstein also said that Trump “never got a massage,” but he was alone with one of Epstein’s girls “for hours.” Wouldn’t it be funny if Trump’s darkest secret is that he was faithful to all of his wives, like Tracy Jordan? Other than the 28 women who said that he grabbed and groped them (or worse), of course. Maybe Trump was! In the blackmail sense it was only an academic point. Trump had already put himself in compromising positions so many times, slobbering over young girls on Howard Stern and busting into the Miss Teen USA dressing room, etc., that even if Trump never did anything with Epstein’s girls but ramble about Peter Luger’s steakhouse, it all looked blackmail-bad enough. And all of this talk was even before the grab-em-by-the pussy tape. Imagine if Epstein/Russia dirt, the pussy tape and the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal shush-payments had all broken in the same week, right before the election! It might actually have mattered. Or not! We will never know.

Meanwhile, unknown to Epstein or not, probably not, the Trump family was already working its own channel to Russia, including on June 9, 2016, with that Trump Tower Treason Meeting about “adoptions” between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and a passel of Russian spies.

Hey, did we ever get those adoptions?

And so at the same time Epstein was claiming to Wolff that he hated Trump bitterly, he was implying to others that they were close, and he kept himself close to his circle, lunching and gabbing with Peter Thiel and real-estate investor Thomas Barrack, being best friends and client of Alan Dershowitz (soon to also be Trump’s first impeachment lawyer), and living next door to Howard Lutnick.

And the Russians are among the most proficient spies on earth. Putin is a spy himself! We can only assume the Russians knew everything everybody was saying. And when Epstein came to them to blab to them about their chosen puppet, well, what would you do, if you were an evil dictatorship trying to take over the world? Surely they pumped all the information they could from Epstein. And then told Trump, your pal has been bragging that he’s the one who can take you down. You know what interesting ideas Russian intelligence has for such a situation? We are just speculating! Or maybe Bannon tipped Trump off about Epstein’s flappy yap. Who knows, but then a year later Epstein was arrested for the second time. At least more humane than Russian-style expired-asset disposal.

But, why would Epstein want to give the Russians kompromat on Trump? Surely he did not need money. Maybe he wanted friends in lots of places in case he ever had to flee the country. Maybe it was just his habit, he was an aggressive social climber, collector of boldfaced names and leverager of mystique. He figured his prolonged silence and the debt Trump and others owed him for it would protect him. He was furious that Trump kicked him out of the club and refused to support him after his 2007 indictment. Ultimately, the old pedo is dead, so speculate away!

Meanwhile, it’s one more layer of urgency to releasing all the Epstein Files. As long as Trump has secrets that he does not want the world to know, Putin has a hold over him. Perhaps the truth would set Trump and the rest of us free!

Stay tuned, more surely to come!

*Epstein helped broker the sale of Glenn Dubin’s hedge fund to JP Morgan. Epstein had previously dated Andersson-Dubin and was the godfather of the couple’s children, even bestowing upon one of them, Celina, a $50 million trust in 2014 (later revoked), and fantasized about marrying her. Virginia Giuffre accused Glenn of raping her, and the Dubins’ former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo gave evidence in the civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell, describing an encounter with an allegedly trafficked 15-year-old Swedish girl at the Dubins’ home in 2005, who was weeping that Ghislaine Maxwell had stolen her passport and was trying to force her to have sex with gross old man. The Dubins deny any wrongdoing.

