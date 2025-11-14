Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
3h

And now...THIS...

FBI Director Kash Patel Waived Polygraph Security Screening for Dan Bongino, Two Other Senior Staff

As the FBI’s deputy director, Bongino receives some of the country’s most sensitive secrets, including the President’s Daily Brief. His ascent to that position without passing a standard bureau background check is unprecedented, insiders say.

https://www.propublica.org/article/fbi-kash-patel-dan-bongino-waived-polygraph?utm_source=sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=majorinvestigations&utm_content=feature

Rest assured every bit of sensitive intelligence is being handed over to Putin via Bongino!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
3h

Gee . . . for someone who "did nothing wrong" Trump sure is working hard to cover *something* up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
353 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture