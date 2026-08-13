Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6h

Denny, I love the name of your dog.

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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
7h

I'm reminded of the chapter "Kill Whitey" in one of Michael Moore's books. In it, he says he's never been ripped off by a Black person, and he'd been ripped off plenty. Every single time, he said, that he'd been ripped off, it had been by a white person. Usually one wearing a tie.

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