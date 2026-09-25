Wonkette

Wonkette

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Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
3h

OT:

Hi, everybody! Looks like we're fucked!

The Supreme Court has lifted restrictions on the voters' database, meaning Trump is free to gut us even further!

This is a breaking story and more details will follow.

Birb ANGY ANGY ANGY!

(Flying around cage)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/sep/25/supreme-court-trump-citizen-voter-database

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

Any opportunity to beat up on trans folks. Christ, what an asshole.

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