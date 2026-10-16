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Pope Buck I's avatar
Pope Buck I
2h

They sent California a thumb drive "with voter information," and CA responded that they don't insert unsolicited thumb drives into their system.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

Mrs. Betty Bowers

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

California and New York paying taxes to this federal government in 2025 is tantamount to England and France paying taxes to Germany in 1940.

The money is going to be used *against* you.

October 1, 2025 at 6:25 PM

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