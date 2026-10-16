It feels like it was only yesterday that I finished an article about the Trump administration trying to threaten California officials on the topic of iLleGaLs vOtInG, as losers would put it, because hey, it was!

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In that previous article, I pointed out that California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber and Los Angeles Recorder-Registrar Dean Logan were receiving vague loser threats from the Trump administration if they didn’t comply with their vague loser demands within 48 hours.

Well, it’s been 48 hours. The MAGA creeps are suing!

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said in a letter to the Justice Department that the federal government hasn’t provided evidence to support its allegation that 20,000 names on the state’s voter rolls are of noncitizens. She referenced an instance in which the federal government alleged nearly 16,000 possible noncitizens were listed on Nevada’s voter rolls, but the state determined that all were, in fact, U.S. citizens. She also noted that voting is already underway in the state. Weber, a Democrat, said the Justice Department was “demanding unprecedented measures that threaten thousands of Californians’ right to vote, based on unverifiable information or methodology that you still fail to explain or provide.”

They’re trying to leverage ancient, long-debunked conspiracy theories to take our votes away, California. Weber, correctly, called the recent demands “an emergency of the DOJ’s creation.”

However, they aren’t just coming for us without resistance, at least. California state Attorney General Rob Bonta said the Trump administration can take their lawsuit and stick it up their collective asses! Only he said it in a much more diplomatic way than I could.

He noted that the administration’s alleged number of noncitizens on the state’s voter rolls had dropped from the 190,000 flagged over the summer by the Department of Homeland Security to the 20,000 noted by the Justice Department. “What happened to those 170,000? They just got those wrong,” Bonta said. Bonta also said the Trump administration was violating a federal law that prohibits states from changing voter rolls within 90 days of an election. “They are in unprecedented, baseless, lawless territory,” he said.

“We’ve seen this coming,” said California Sen. Alex Padilla in an emailed statement, calling the lawsuit a “blatant abuse of power designed to sow distrust in our elections and threaten Americans’ right to vote.”

“The truth is simple: our elections are safe and secure; the widespread voter fraud that Trump has claimed for 10 years does not exist.



“We will fight this illegal overreach every step of the way.”

I sure hope so. This is how it always works. They have some insane number of “illegal voters” or “noncitizen voters,” which are always dreamed up in their own pea brains, and then they have to backtrack and reverse course until there is nothing left and they are empty-handed and humiliated. I gathered up years of examples of that exact shit here.

And then they apologize and try to do better. Just kidding! They double down, because it’s not about “clean” voter rolls, as if filthy MAGA could ever understand what “clean” actually means, come on guys, look in a mirror sometime, and try it all over again a couple months later.

Sucks to suck!

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