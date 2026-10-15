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Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
1h

You left out the response when Officials were asked about the thumb drive.

They said words to the effect of: "we dont plug random unsolicited usb drives into our system. Thats a basic data security rule for us. We haven't looked at the contents of that drive and we have no intention of doing so."

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455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey's avatar
455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey
1h

I remember when it was unseemly for Al Gore to keep counting those ballots in that FL election he won.

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