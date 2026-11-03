Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
3h

“If you pass this wealth tax, I’ll have to move to Texas like Elon, or move to Florida like Bezos.”

Ok. See ya, don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.

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Kid 'n Nipple-Play's avatar
Kid 'n Nipple-Play
3h

It is my firm belief that props 41-43 were written for and by people who don't worry about the conditions of our roads, bridges, and schools because they send their kids to private schools via helicopter. They've got theirs, and fuck everyone else.

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