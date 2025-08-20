Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Friends, Romans, Wonkers! I am pleased to announce we’ll be hosting a fundraiser next month for Mallory McMorrow, who’s running for US Senate in Michigan! You remember McMorrow from a couple years back, when she stood up in the Michigan state Senate and absolutely woodchippered some idiot Republican woman who had called her a “groomer” for supporting gay people and children.

Why are we supporting McMorrow over Abdul El-Sayed? He’s fine, and I’ll happily vote for him if he wins the Democratic primary. (As opposed to some other candidates who are bumming me out.) But I like McMorrow best, and if you feel the same, please join us in Detroit at my home (we’ll give you the address after you buy your ticket!) on Sunday evening, Sept. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Or you can join us on Zoom! We’ll set up a Brady Bunch grid so you can all look up and down at each other and out at anyone who wanders in front of our living room TV. Here’s the link for tickets! Buy buy buy!

Rep. Nicole Collier “is alleging illegal confinement” to the court she is asking to redress her grievances, because the Texas governor has locked her on the state House floor. (CBS News) Meanwhile some other Texas Dems remembered to stop being cowards and join her at the House, ripping up the agreements they’d signed to let Texas troopers basically keep them in constant custody. (CNN)

I just wish these Sandwich Guy posters used actual Sandwich Guy because I feel like this poster showing an entirely different … hero … is not fair to him, my sweet drunk white bro boyfriend. (Washingtonian)

Trump hereby executive orders an end to all mail-in and absentee voting, as well as voting machines, because Putin told him nobody else in the world does mail-in voting. So that’s some lies. (The Fucking News)

Here’s Harriet Hageman getting booed in Wyoming for saying mail-in ballots are bullshit :)

Putin’s and Trump’s big fat oil deal. Well good for them! (Byline Times)

Speaking of Big Fat Oil, they should be paying for everybody’s home insurance, because nobody can afford to insure their homes anymore since they are all always on fire or flood or floodfire. (Climate Integrity)

The fuck is this bullshit?

But there’s a crimey vibe. (Ned Resnikoff at Public Comment)

The New Yorker thinks Ghislaine Maxwell has a point, in her brandishing of the non-prosecution agreement signed by then-future Trump Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, but in what world does “non-prosecution of all co-conspirators” even exist? Can anybody point to one in the wild? (New Yorker)

Trigger warning, but really, trigger warning. Israel is targeting children in Gaza. (Zeteo)

RFK Jr.’s study “against” mRNA vaccines actually makes the case for expanding them? The fuck you say. (Stat News)

Amanda Marcotte has some thinkering on Candace Owens’s “transvestigations” of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron. (Salon)

Here’s a survey on what medications and treatments are working (or not!) for people with long COVID. (Health Rising)

Music note emoji: Won’t you take me down to … Honkytown? The whites-only homesteader-developers who think this Court might just be okay with their grift! (Gift link New York Times)

Looks like we have a real one here (except for the part where he thinks Jared Golden is “good,” but maybe he’s just being “nice”). And he doesn’t shit on trans people! (Graham Platner for Senate Platform)

Who wants some Cleveland Wonkmeet pix, taken by various people at the Cleveland Wonkmeet? You ALL do? Yay! First pic is me with Ziggy Wiggy, your Saturday Night Movie Friend. Other pix are everyone else! It was a great turnout and a great time!

