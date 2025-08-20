Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Ikiru shows off the derpy look for which he is famous. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/derp-n-slurp

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/48a1f17f-e2e8-499a-a372-62b6a7422d45?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6h

The Cleveland Wonkmeet was awesome. And yes Rebecca gives great hugs! I met so many amazing people, so wonderful to connect with Wonkers in person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
459 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture