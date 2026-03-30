A just-hatched frogfish at the Shedd Aquarium. Gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Woohoo, everybody have fun at their NO KINGS protests? BIGGEST IN HISTORY, with an estimated 8 million people who hate Dictator Day One Donald John Trump turning out on the streets to count the ways! These protests had everything: inflatables, paper maché puppets, signs, bullhorns, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie!

From here to there and near to far, people are furious. About the war with Iran, ICE, the treading upon of the snake, the pussgrabbing and shackling of Lady Liberty, take your pick, from coast to coast, and also in England, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Greece, France, Kenya, Australia, Ecuador, Mexico, Iceland … even up by the North Pole.

Can’t wait to go see what Dear Leader went and pounded about it all! … Aw, not one word. Low energy, sad. Maybe he and his handlers learned something after the last protest about the Streisand Effect following that AI poop plane? After a month now of war criming seems he’s still more preoccupied with trying to shitpost and bomb innocent civilians into some kind of pretend-victory in Iran. (Al Jazeera / WSJ)

Don’t forget the Russian invasion of Ukraine too, Europe hasn’t! EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Marco Rubio reportedly got into a shouting match at a G7 meeting about it. Barked Rubles, “We are doing the best we can to end the war. If you think you can do it better, go ahead. We will step aside,” as if there is any farther aside the US could possibly get. (Axios archive link)

Trump socialposted that Bill Putle is trying to go after Letitia James for a THIRD time. (NY Daily News Archive link)

Yep, that war-peration not going great. Boatloads with thousands of Marines have now floated their way into the Gulf region, the WSJ reports the number of ground troops could soon reach 17,000, and the Washington Post reports the War Dept. is planning for a ground operation lasting “weeks.” That pig sure has his foot in some pickle juice now, just like everybody predicted. (WSJ gift link / Washington Post gift link)

Posted by Iranian foreign embassies:

Meow, meow, meow, meow NYT: “Trump’s Ballroom Design Has Barely Been Scrutinized, Architects Say It Shows.” (New York Times)

Is anything the man has done not a failure?

Chuck Todd is gone? Apparently yes, he is literally Toddcasting now. Nearly forgot, because Kristen Welker is doing so much better at his former job. Anyway, sure, Brendan, nobody is talking about any of Trump’s failures now. You did it!

“RFK Jr. Gushes Over ‘Empath’ Trump in Wild Lovefest” (Daily Beast)

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán is taking AI information warfare to new, trippy extremes. (The Atlantic)

Julie K. Brown, the world’s leading Jeffrey Epstein expert, digs into the backstory of prison guard Tova Noel, the last person to see him alive. And New York Magazine’s Jessica Bennett and Katie Ryder have a masterful take on publicist Peggy Seigal. Writing teachers will appreciate their impeccable form as it balances the questions, can we forgive the Peggys of this story, and/or should we? (Julie K. Brown’s Substack / New York Magazine archive link)

A nice time! UNESCO has designated Medellín, Colombia as the 2027 World Book Capital, as it’s home to over 110 bookstores and 25 libraries, many of which were transformed from former prisons and police facilities. (UNESCO)

Is TMZ the new Teen Vogue?

Science corner: the OneZoom visual, searchable taxonomy map of all animal life on earth. (OneZoom)

Music: Call your girlfriend, a new Robyn album is out!

Fashion: Derek Guy declares it GardenCore season!

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