In shocking news, it turns out that the mass shooter in Allen, Texas, who had all the Nazi tattoos may perhaps have been a Nazi. Yes, even though his name sounded Hispanic.

Whoa if true, this is very confusing, but only if you are a goddamned moron who thinks all people with Hispanic names are some unknowable race of Latino Mexican Spanishes who hail from somewhere south of US America. (Insert general "pointing toward the south" hand gesture here.)

He had a patch on his vest with the letters "RWDS." This stands for "Right Wing Death Squad," and it's a patch you see a lot in pictures of the Proud Boys on January 6 and also other dates. It's a right-wing, white supremacist Nazi thing, connected to a meme really popular among those sorts that says "Pinochet did nothing wrong." White supremacist Nazis in America idolize Pinochet, who terrorized the ... [ checks globe ] ... Latin American nation of Chile.

“blue checks insisting that Latinos who wear "Right Wing Death Squad" patches and celebrate Pinochet can't have neo-Nazi ideas should try to learn more about ... right-wing death squads and Pinochet.” — Alexander Reid Ross (@Alexander Reid Ross) 1683492454

But yes, do please tell us more about how people with Hispanic-sounding last names could not possibly be Nazis.

By the way, these white supremacist Nazi connections started showing up really fast. This guy's social media presence wasn't totally obscure.

But now reporters are digging even deeper, and boy howdy, the things they're finding.

NBC News reports that the shooter had a profile on a Russian social media site called OK.ru, which as NBC reporter Ben Collins explained on MSNBC last night is kind of like their MySpace. He ranted about Jews and women and racial minorities, and apparently also shared stuff from known white supremacist Nazi and Donald Trump dinner date Nick Fuentes, which is weird, because again, how can Hispanic-sounding name be Nazi?

He posted pictures of the mall where he carried out his massacre, he praised the person who committed the recent massacre in Nashville for having a "decent kill score," and of course he posted all kinds of pictures of his Nazi tattoos. He posted incel content.

Researcher Aric Toler from Bellingcat went through all the content on the dude's social media, and also posted an explainer showing how he was able to determine definitively that this was the shooter's legit social media profile.

“His personal politics were very hard to figure out” — Aric Toler (@Aric Toler) 1683567083

The murderer apparently liked that weirdo Tim Pool, and oh yeah, guess who he REALLY liked? That LibsOfTikTok creeper woman Chaya Raichik, who is so demented that she seemingly spends all her waking hours trying to figure out how to hurt LGBTQ+ people and incite violence against them. (Ari Drennen from Media Matters notes that Raichik appears to have taken "stochastic terrorist" out of her Twitter bio all of a sudden.)



In this post, the dude starts by saying his words were inspired by Raichik's LibsOfTikTok. Toward the end he whines about "drag queen story hour loser's" [ sic ] and signs off with "Heil Hitler."

Yes, indeed, it's hard to figure out what made this asshole tick.

And for those who either are so stupid or are pretending to be so stupid as to not understand how a guy with a Hispanic name could be a Nazi, we just wish the killer had explained that for hims-

“I wonder if the Allen, TX was a white supremacist? If only there was a post that he made himself where we could find out, in context of him being Latino himself.” — Aric Toler (@Aric Toler) 1683567726

Oh.

His social media account also has a whole section of people dressed in Nazi garb who white Americans might not think of as white. Aric Toler combined some of them in this tweet. Note that the first one has the "Pinochet did nothing wrong" caption.

“His ideology will forever be a mystery” — Aric Toler (@Aric Toler) 1683567939

Obviously, as we've mentioned a few times, the current prevalent idiot right-wing sentiment is that the mass shooter couldn't be a Nazi because he has a Hispanic name. It's being pushed by the absolute stupidest trolls in America, many of whom are white supremacists and Nazis themselves, and it's being egged on by people like Donald Trump Jr.

It's stupid, but if anyone is still skeptical that a person with Hispanic heritage could yes literally actually be a Nazi, here are some more facts:

We've already mentioned the dude's affinity for Nick Fuentes. We could also mention people like former Proud Boy leader and Cuban American Enrique Tarrio as another example of a Latino person who is also a far-right extremist piece of shit. Or all these white nationalist Latinos.

Read this thread from Northwestern professor and historian Kathleen Belew about the meanings of "whiteness," how it's not necessarily measured the same in the Latin American world as it is in the United States. Then maybe learn a thing about how Texas and the American Southwest in general are full of people with Hispanic-sounding names who wouldn't consider themselves anything but white, or maybe Tejano, and yes, there are white supremacists among them. Just start googling. A good place to start is articles about how well Donald Trump did among Tejanos.

“My twitter people, the category of "whiteness" we use right now in the US is not the only one. We've only had this one for about a century (1)” — Kathleen Belew (@Kathleen Belew) 1683588104

Did we mention Nick Fuentes? We're worried we didn't mention him five times already. He's got Hispanic heritage. Super fuckin' Nazi incel .

Here are a couple clips from Ben Collins, should you need more things explained to you:

“While the right tries to obfuscate the TX mall shooter's white supremacist and extremist ties, NBC News' Ben Collins lays out the facts: "There's nothing complicated about this. This was a neo-Nazi, straight up. That's what he was."” — Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1683590580

“.@oneunderscore__ on the Texas gunman who killed 8 people: "He was already so deeply engrained into white supremacist culture online, that the fact that he's Latino was supposed to be a big reveal."” — 11th Hour (@11th Hour) 1683602983

By the way, send those to Elon Musk if you know him. Yeah, surprise, Elon is so gullible/stupid/racist that he's spreading the conspiracy theories on the failing website he bought.

In summary and in conclusion, we hope this blog post has cleared up any lingering confusion over whether the guy with the Nazi tattoos who did the murders might have been a Nazi murderer.

It is a confusing topic, we know.

