Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

MONTANA PEOPLE! Don’t forget to join us Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, 5-8 p.m. for drinks at the Union Club Missoula, 208 E. Main St.! Drinks are on me!

Sure yeah, I’ll gift you the New York Times’s annotated indictment why not. — Gift link NYT

Man that Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is a real shit circuit court of appeals. Panel upholds parts of Trump lunatic Matthew Kacsmaryk’s order banning the abortion pill on grounds of because he ain’t like it. Nothing will change immediately, as the Supreme Court’s already put a stay on the decision, but don’t count on it to stay that way. (Law Dork)

Simon Rosenberg has his own set of tabs on clean energy, it’s here, it’s clear, get used to it! (Hopium Chronicles)

Texas AG Ken Paxton gets more allegations from (very very Republican) state House investigators, ain’t that a shame! — Texas Tribune

Sorry I didn’t realize you’d left Fox News or been fired from “The Five,” Geraldo Rivera, and thanks for shitting on Tucker Carlson more, okay bye. (Mediaite)

Share

Well fuck, who’s ready for Cry Time? “I Thought My Mother Was an Only Child. I Was Wrong.” (The Atlantic)

Damn, that “not a panacea” looks pretty goddamn panaceac … al.

A Syracuse University Maxwell School survey found that A Tiny Home for Good saves Onondaga County $117,694 per tenant per year, for example, from decreased use of social and emergency services, food programs, overnight shelters and jails.

I mean damn. — Smart Cities Dive

LA Mayor Karen Bass getting some commitments from the feds — in the person of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, whom I really really wanted for Agriculture — to ease barriers to Operation Inside Safe, Los Angeles’s emergency response to the city’s really conscience-shocking numbers of people on the streets. Holy shit, they were demanding the homeless dudes do 30 pages of paperwork, presumably in quintuplicate, as well as get all the documents attesting that they weren’t secret millionaires? Jesus Christ. (City of LA)

I love these “regenerative” chicken farmers so much I could weep with it. I love you, Civil Eats.

Share Wonkette

Kristen Bell is probably right that it’s “political” that people are SO MAD she said there wasn’t a motel for 50 miles when she and Dax Shepard and their kids got stuck at Boston Logan, because she and Shepard are libs and people are hateful. ON THE OTHER HAND, I wouldn’t have let the Bell-Shepards make a blanket mini-favela all across the airport floor either, even if I do like them a lot. Team Airport Security Guards! So that’s the first time I’ve every typed that! (People)

I want to go to Edinburgh with my hero, Cintra Wilson, who wrote this novel that was too good for me to even try to review and which made me put a sock in my own dumb book, that was dumb, and then she emailed me after someone gave her my other dumb book and said it was so good, and Cintra Wilson liked my dumb book and I cried a lot. — Cintra Wilson Feels Your Pain

Since I heard I am worth $4 million (I ever finally ban that lunatic?), SEE YA BITCHES, I’M OUTTA HERE! (SmartAsset)

I just want to donate once