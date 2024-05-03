In just seven days … he can make you a ma-a-a-a-n

At some point during the COVID pandemic, tech millionaire Steve Kirsch went from donating to progressive causes, supporting Democratic politicians and funding the search for a cure to being a top anti-vaccine misinformation spreader who hangs out with Steve Bannon. He’s been on that jag since then, writing a wacky anti-vax blog with entries about “turbo cancer” and funding RFK’s presidential campaign.

Recently he decided that perhaps vaccines are responsible for the fact that there seem to be more gay, trans and nonbinary people around these days. You know, other than people stopped feeling like they had to hide who they are. So he decided to take a survey of the people who read his blog, in order to determine whether or not his theory was true or not.

Yesterday, he published the results of this very scientific survey in a post titled

“Survey indicates sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender dysphoria are all primarily caused by vaccination.”

And boy, is he ever sure of his results!

Thanks to your help in responding to my last survey, it took less than 3 hours to answer the question as to whether sexual orientation, gender identity and gender dysphoria are influenced by vaccines. The answer to all three is yes: the greater someone is vaccinated, the more likely they are to exhibit each of these traits. For all three measures, the odds ratios were 4.8 or higher which means that the attributable fraction is 79.2%. In other words, vaccines are responsible for nearly 80% of the effect size. So the mystery is over. We now know the cause.

Now, there is a reason why, when we conduct surveys like this, that they pick random samples of people, rather than just survey a bunch of folks who all read the same weird conspiracy blog about how vaccines are bad and scary. Or any blog, really! Like, if we ran an opinion poll asking you guys who you were going to vote for come November, the data for that might be a little skewed.

So here’s how it went. People could fill out the survey for themselves or others — family, friends, someone they ran into at the grocery store. They were asked to estimate what percentage of vaccines they or the other person had received, which seems like a less than precise measure, whether their mother received vaccines while pregnant or if they got a Vitamin K shot after they were born.

You can see you this could go a little awry! There are a lot of people just there saying, more or less, “Yes, I know an LGBTQ+ person who was vaccinated!”

Indeed, out of the 668 people who answered for others rather than themselves, only 53 of them answered for people who were both straight and cisgender. Out of the 516 people who answered for themselves, only 40 said they did not identify as the gender they were assigned at birth at any point in their life, and 144 said they were not straight and only 23 said they were not happy with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Now, I don’t mean to rain on Kirsch’s data parade, but if nearly all of the country has had their required vaccines, it would stand to reason that nearly all LGBTQ+ were also vaccinated. Therefore, there can’t be any causation. There’s not even any correlation. You may as well say that vaccine causes heterosexuality, because the majority of straight people are also vaccinated. Hell, you could say being vaccinated makes you more likely to have curly hair or large feet or develop diverticulitis or pierce your ears for all the sense this makes.

The sheer prevalence of people who have been vaccinated versus those who have not means that it simply would not be possible to create any data set at all that would “prove” they make people gay or trans or anything else. There are just too many factors. That and it’s a pretty stupid theory to begin with.

I have to thank Kirsch for sharing the actual data from his survey, largely because it is hilarious and the “notes” section is a goldmine.

First, you’ve got a whole lot of people people who are just mad because their LGBTQ+ liberal friends and relatives don’t want to talk to them anymore, because of how they are bigots.

"We are estranged from our daughter because of the politics of the LGBTQ community turning her mind against us. Therefore I am not sure how many shots she has gotten. I answered 25-75% because we had her get all the childhood vaccinations. All three of our kids developed almost immediately Tourette Syndromex [sic] ASD, ADHD, anxiety. OCD, PDD, and ODD. Medications during their school years only served to trigger new unwanted conditions.

Was it the “politics of the LGBTQ community turning her mind against” you or was it because you appear to have been giving her and your other kids the Gypsy Rose Blanchard treatment? And what do any of those diagnoses have to do with gender or sexuality?

Grandparent reporting. Not allowed contact due to our unwillingness to adopt new name and pronouns. As a result not sure about some answers. But this child is mildly autistic and was bullied at school. Received C19 vax and went downhill from there.

This person knows someone who identifies as trans.

This is a survey for my daughters friend who is female and demands everyone call her male

You’ve also got people who do not appear to have understood the question or the point of the survey at all.

This child has always been a very picky eater. He had bad thrush at birth which did not respond to natural treatments and we ended up using mercurochrome.

The blood type of both my parents, both my mother and father, is A. Meanwhile, I have blood type O. I know this. When I was 16 years old when I graduated from high school. Did the Saint world study prove that he could change his blood type? The reason they gave was that I was diligent in exercising when I was 16 years old and didn't touch cigarettes or drinks

Person had a traumatic event as a teenager. Their mother was murdered & this person came home to find their mother deceased.

Several appear to have had their timelines mixed up and are just naming gay or trans people they know who got the COVID vaccine, we assume, well after they came out.

My kind and gentle daughter was groomed at St Michael’s College Burlington, VT to identify as a lesbian and be the first Gender Studies Major in the school’s history. She was also gullible enough to receive at least 3 Covid Vaccines!

Look, I’m not going to call that college up to find out how long they’ve had that as a major, but it seems like would be really hard for any one person to be the first anything major at a college. Like she was alone in all her classes? That can’t be right.

Many of them just used it to vent about gay or trans people in general.

There are only two genders. Always have been. Always will be. Stop this gender dysphoria garbage right now.

Others were just straight up unhinged.

You need to separate the many layers of Simulacra that’s been casted over your mind from the simulation you are incubating within and come back to the first principles of what’s actually unfolding for humanity. That’s where you’ll find your answers. Even more fundamental, you’ll be able to innovate the solution to this whole global mess that all parts of power are fighting for control of. Sincerely, We The Screamers

And this person who … boy, I don’t know.

Western values are being destroyed daily most of the problems do not really exist except when demons and butchers say they do. Since the being of time men have been attracted to men Ann woman woman. The loons pushing all this sex change bull shit need to be brought to book they all have hidden evil agendas

This one even brought chemtrails into it!

Chemtrails may play a role in either mRNA levels, or graphene, aluminum, strontium, barium levels. Very difficult to avoid nano-scale particles.

Someone get them an orgone blaster, stat!

This is not a survey — or it’s at least not a survey with any chance of getting accurate results for the population as a whole. It’s a survey like when I ask people on Twitter which ridiculously titled Lifetime movie I should watch. More than anything, it appears to be a forum for people to complain about the fact that they know people who are not straight or cisgender.

I am sure that Steve Kirsch is a hell of a lot smarter than I am when it comes to technological things. I’ve yet to really get beyond “Turn it off and then turn it back on again.” But a vaccine expert or social scientist he is not (I am also neither of those things, but I also don’t claim to be).

We have decided to conduct our own scientifically accurate poll, to determine whether people who have been vaccinated prefer dogs or cats. Surely, this will produce some fascinating and accurate results!

