Much of the internet is currently about how the New York Times’s Peter Baker is a bad journalist and doesn’t understand journalism and thinks this is all a fucking game and is no better than a Nazi collaborator the way he normalizes Donald Trump. But sure, Peter, WHAT IF WE JUST SEIZED CANADA? Is there a BOTH SIDES to consider here? Fuck you. [New York Times]

Donald Trump fired half the FAA and then a Delta plane flipped on its backside on the runway in Toronto. Surely unrelated. Everyone on board survived, thank God. And where will TOMORROW’S Trump Plane Disaster happen? [CNN]

Something so thoroughly horrified the acting head of the Social Security Administration that she resigned the second Elon Musk tried to start touching Americans’ personal records in that agency. [New York Times]

Your real president Claudia Sheinbaum is going to sue Google if they don’t grow a dick and put the Gulf of Mexico back where it belongs. As she explained, Trump’s little awkward Mario Kart-shaped decree only extends as far as the American continental shelf. It’s just not that long. (22 miles to be exact.) Certainly not anywhere Mexico or Cuba. [CNN]

LOOOOOTS of big protests all over the country yesterday over Trump’s and Elon Musk’s fascist coup and their mass purge of the federal workforce. [JoeMyGod]

EU leaders got together yesterday for an emergency meeting to consider how to handle a future where the United States is irrelevant and/or literally evil. [AP]

At my Friday place, this Kennedy Center Seized By Stupid Hitler thing hit me harder (and from a different direction) than I was expecting. Come by, if you’re not subscribed, you better be, and also share! [The Moral High Ground]

Now the stupidest white South African apartheid tumor on the planet thinks maybe the gold has been stolen from Fort Knox. [JoeMyGod]

The Trump administration is fighting for Andrew Tate in Romania because in Trump’s eyes, the more scum of the earth you are, the better. [Newsweek]

This was a really nice roasted white fish recipe. I used halibut because I forgot how expensive halibut is, Jesus Christ. [New York Times recipes]

Need a lovely film to watch? Need to turn off the news? (Yes, probably.) It’s called All We Imagine As Light. It was nominated for best non-English language film this year at the Golden Globes. [IMDB}

Did you watch the “SNL50” special and/or concert? Both were amazing, but the clip I cannot stop watching is Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as the Culps doing “Not Like Us.”

