Canada As The 51st State? STFU Peter Baker. Tabs, Tues., Feb. 18, 2025
What about tabs as the 51st state?
Much of the internet is currently about how the New York Times’s Peter Baker is a bad journalist and doesn’t understand journalism and thinks this is all a fucking game and is no better than a Nazi collaborator the way he normalizes Donald Trump. But sure, Peter, WHAT IF WE JUST SEIZED CANADA? Is there a BOTH SIDES to consider here? Fuck you. [New York Times]
Donald Trump fired half the FAA and then a Delta plane flipped on its backside on the runway in Toronto. Surely unrelated. Everyone on board survived, thank God. And where will TOMORROW’S Trump Plane Disaster happen? [CNN]
Something so thoroughly horrified the acting head of the Social Security Administration that she resigned the second Elon Musk tried to start touching Americans’ personal records in that agency. [New York Times]
Your real president Claudia Sheinbaum is going to sue Google if they don’t grow a dick and put the Gulf of Mexico back where it belongs. As she explained, Trump’s little awkward Mario Kart-shaped decree only extends as far as the American continental shelf. It’s just not that long. (22 miles to be exact.) Certainly not anywhere Mexico or Cuba. [CNN]
LOOOOOTS of big protests all over the country yesterday over Trump’s and Elon Musk’s fascist coup and their mass purge of the federal workforce. [JoeMyGod]
EU leaders got together yesterday for an emergency meeting to consider how to handle a future where the United States is irrelevant and/or literally evil. [AP]
At my Friday place, this Kennedy Center Seized By Stupid Hitler thing hit me harder (and from a different direction) than I was expecting. Come by, if you’re not subscribed, you better be, and also share! [The Moral High Ground]
Now the stupidest white South African apartheid tumor on the planet thinks maybe the gold has been stolen from Fort Knox. [JoeMyGod]
The Trump administration is fighting for Andrew Tate in Romania because in Trump’s eyes, the more scum of the earth you are, the better. [Newsweek]
This was a really nice roasted white fish recipe. I used halibut because I forgot how expensive halibut is, Jesus Christ. [New York Times recipes]
Need a lovely film to watch? Need to turn off the news? (Yes, probably.) It’s called All We Imagine As Light. It was nominated for best non-English language film this year at the Golden Globes. [IMDB}
Did you watch the “SNL50” special and/or concert? Both were amazing, but the clip I cannot stop watching is Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as the Culps doing “Not Like Us.”
democrats won’t admit it, but my family’s economic outlook has gotten a LOT better since Trump took office. but what do i know? i don’t have a fancy economics degree, i’m just a regular guy who runs an airplane scrapyard
https://bsky.app/profile/notalawyer.bsky.social/post/3lifzsv5xus2m