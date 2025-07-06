Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

Money for nothin’ and your clicks for free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
pmsrw3's avatar
pmsrw3
1h

“It’s very simple: Prime Minister Carney and Canada caved to President Trump and the United States of America,” boasted Bullshit Barbie in the Briefing Room. “President Trump knows how to negotiate, and he knows that he is governing the best country and the best economy in this world, on this planet, and every country on the planet needs to have good trade relationships with the United States.”

Yeah, because that is how skilled negotiators talk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture