Mark Carney. Photo by Dominic Gwinn.

Canadians elected economist Mark Carney to be their prime minister and told the Trumpy guy Pierre Poilievre to get fucked, just like we said in the headline but without the bowdlerizing asterisks for your sensitive feelings.

The previous prime minister Justin Trudeau pissed off a lot of Canadians by staying at the party too long. The right-wing bullshit-o-sphere was blaming Trudeau and Liberals for a rise in immigration, inflation, crime, a housing shortage, etc. When Trudeau resigned as PM, an internal election in Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party was held, and Mark Carney, a political novice, won. Canadian law requires the sitting PM to call a federal election about every four years anyway, so one of Carney's first acts was to call for an election.

The wildcard over the last five months has been Trump. Before Trudeau resigned, the liberals were getting crushed in the polls. But when Trump couldn’t keep his mouth shut about his sincere religious belief that he should get to annex Canada, Canadians began rallying around the flag. Hell, Doug Ford has been making hay as an anti-Trumper.

Polls flipped overnight amid threats of annexation. The leading Conservative Party of Canada bled support in the double digits. Smaller parties, like the progressive New Democrats and the francophone Bloc Québécois, began running just to keep seats in Parliament. Canadians were saying they intended to vote strategically just to block Conservative “populists” who had spent years aping MAGA rhetoric.

All photos by Dominic Gwinn. Canadians rally in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, for Bridging Our Friendship, a solidarity rally with Americans in Detroit, Michigan to strengthen alliances and protest Donald Trump. Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Ballots are still being counted in yesterday’s election, but the CBC is projecting a strong Liberal mandate. However, it’s still unclear just how much support in Parliament Carney will have. If the Liberals hold 172 out of the House of Commons 338 seats, they’ll have a “majority” government. Anything short is considered “minority” government, and requires forming coalitions with another party, likely the NDP and the Bloc.



Carney's rallies didn't have soaring promises or grand speeches. They were grounded in reality and peppered with the occasional hockey metaphor. He comes across as the kind of geek who wants nothing more than show you a PowerPoint presentation full of spreadsheets and dot plots.

All photos by Dominic Gwinn. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney holds an election rally beneath the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney said to supporters beneath the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, on Saturday. “In this trade war, just like in hockey, we will win.”

Carney spoke about establishing free trade alliances between Canada's provinces, and forging new partnerships overseas. He talks about protecting Canada from America's gun fetishism. His speeches make it clear that Canadians should be willing to fight to remain Canadians, and not just a vassal state.



After his stump speech Saturday, Carney walked a rope line for grip’n grins and selfies. He would be flying across the country later that night, but he and his wife still took a moment to do the kind of old school retail that means a lot in a blue collar border town full of auto workers.

Photos by Dominic Gwinn.

Contrast that with his opponent, Pierre Poilievre, who would often give vague policy speeches full of catchy phrases that could have just as easily been barked by someone like Josh Hawley or Ted Cruz. Over the course of the campaign, Poilievre morphed from an obnoxious and bespectacled bomb-throwing farm boy to a slick politico so polished he left greasemarks wherever he walked. He barred press throughout the campaign. On the rare occasion he actually held a press conference, he would refuse to answer questions he didn’t like, and instead attack reporters.

Poilievre, who has led Canada's Conservatives for years, just lost his seat in Parliament.



[CBC]