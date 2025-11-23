Wonkette

Kerry
4h

I understand the mockery, but look at Ukraine. All sorts of civilians learned not just to fly drones or use anti aircraft weapons, but to build them. I’m a 64 year old woman, I’d never make a soldier, but if necessary I’d try to learn to do something.

Bitter Scribe
4h

Last summer, the Chicago Sun-Times included with a Sunday edition this hugely embarrassing "guide to summer fun" that had been produced by some third-party syndicate. Its content ranged from ridiculously banal ("Take a dip in the pool!") to hallucinatory: Its "summer reading list" included real authors but 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘶𝘱 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯. Of course, it turned out that some hack had generated the whole thing with AI.

A good explainer is right here:

https://defector.com/chicago-sun-times-and-philadelphia-inquirer-publish-huge-summer-insert-of-pure-uncut-chatbot-slop

I bring this up because today's Sun-Times arrived with a preprinted insert, on exactly the kind of stiff newsprint that the AI summer slop had been printed on, of holiday recipes. On the bottom of the cover, below a stock image of slices of raisin bread, is this message:

"THIS SECTION HAS BEEN PROVIDED TO THE CHICAGO SUN-TIMES BY A THIRD PARTY AND THE CHICAGO SUN-TIMES MAKES NO REPRESENTATION REGARDING THE QUALITY OF THE RECIPES CONTAINED IN THIS GUIDE."

Sun-Times, you are not inspiring confidence.

