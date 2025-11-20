Well, that was fast. Donald Trump, petty tyrant, is officially posting death threats against six Democratic members of Congress, the ones who have sorely offended the regime by reminding troops and members of the intelligence community that they have a constitutional and patriotic duty to disobey illegal orders from petty tyrants.

It started here, about 12 minutes after Wonkette’s piece on the Democratic members and their excellent PSA to the troops went up:

Then he started re-“truthing” messages from the most piggy and inbred of his followers, AKA the ones who have Truth Social accounts. Walking head injuries accusing the Democrats of “seditious conspiracy,” calling them “domestic terrorists,” hilariously suggesting the Democrats, most of whom are military veterans, should be tried under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

It’s funny because the UCMJ is where it’s laid out that the military must disobey illegal orders from petty tyrants. But sure, why not. Ooh, maybe Lindsey Halligan, Baywatch Lawyer, can put on a military lady costume and royally fuck up those prosecutions too!

Trump quickly started escalating this morning, re-“Truthing” a post that called for the Democrats to be hanged, the same way his terrorists tried to hang his vice president on January 6, 2021, when that vice president was refusing to obey unconstitutional orders to help Trump steal an election he lost like a dog:

He re-“Truthed” people calling it “sedition” and “INSURRECTION!” He re-“Truthed” somebody saying that “UNLAWFUL is the key word,” which suggests to us his soft senile brain didn’t quite understand what that poster was saying. (The Democrats are calling on troops to be ready, again, to disobey unlawful orders. Somebody was trying to help Grandpa out, seems like.)

After another 12 minutes or so on the toilet, he pinched off another loaf, this time calling for the Democrats to be imprisoned:

“Their words cannot be allowed to stand.” Oh, they’re standing, baby.

And then finally the third loaf, after what we can imagine was a really rough hour atop that golden toilet. He went ahead and called for the Democrats to be killed:

So we can safely say Stupid Hitler, on the weakest week of his loser presidency, the very week Congress voted unanimously-minus-one to release the files related to his dead childfucking best friend, is taking all of this in stride.

To quickly respond to a couple of the arguments and suggestions from Trump and the MAGA anal warts he re-“Truthed”:

Sedition? Insurrection? Treason? No.

Telling troops and members of the intel community to obey the Constitution, instead of Führer? Not seditious, treasonous, or insurrectile. (Shut up, it’s funnier that way.)

Being beholden to hostile foreign leaders, like Vladimir Putin and Mohammad bin Bonesaw? Yes, there could be some treason in there.

Working with your most loyal ass-sniffers to overturn an election you lost is indeed seditious conspiracy, not just the one riot to overthrow the government that he helped incite but the entire monthslong campaign to actually overturn the election that he and his traitor friends spearheaded.

Fingering yourself while your pig terrorist followers, again, try to hang your vice president for following the Constitution and refusing to help overturn the election? Yep, that seems pretty vile and traitorous.

And re-“Truthing” calls for senators and congressmembers to be hanged for encouraging members of the military and intelligence communities to follow the Constitution is … the exact same behavior.

And it shows the same contempt for this country and its Constitution this sick fucking piece of shit has always had.

The weakened loser Trump grunted and roared that AN EXAMPLE MUST BE SET. You know, for anybody who thinks the Constitution is worth something more than whatever Senile Hitler uses to wipe his ashy, chafed butthole with.

But again, sure! Threaten to prosecute them. We are sure they are very scared, especially watching how well Trump’s current prosecutions of his political enemies have been going. Again, maybe Lindsey Halligan can smurf something together and pretend she got a grand jury to sign off on it before she gets disbarred.

Did we say we are sure they are very scared? We meant not that. Here’s the statement, from Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan:

“We are veterans and national security professionals who love this country and swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. That oath lasts a lifetime, and we intend to keep it. No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation. “What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty. “But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity. “In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated. “Don’t Give Up the Ship!”

Trump is spiraling. Trump, again, is weaker than he’s ever been, at least in his second term. And when animals like Trump are weak and cornered, that’s when they become their most volatile and dangerous.

But still, good fucking Christ, what an absolute buffoon.

And the thing is, real veterans — like the members of Congress in that excellent PSA — they’re not going to be intimidated by this.

Trump’s most enthusiastic taint-lickers — who are also some of his most enthusiastic pedophile protectors, weird — are basically cosigning what he said. Speaker Mike Johnson said his posts were just “factual,” insisting that he was just “defining the crime of sedition.” He continued, in his huffy bitchy fascist cocksucking way, fully condemning the Democrats for suggesting troops owe allegiance to the Constitution and not to Stupid Hitler: “For a senator like Mark Kelly or any member of the House or Senate to behave in that kind of talks is to me so just beyond the pale.”

Get fucked.

White House Nazi Fillers Barbie has of course now chimed in, claiming it’s the Democrats who are inciting violence:

Note how she said that to “defy him” is the same as betraying your oath of office. That’s what Nazi Fillers Barbie said. Because that’s what MAGA trash believes.

She then blatantly lied and said the Democrats are ordering troops to defy “lawful orders.”

Shall we roll the goddamned fucking tape again? We’ll put it at the top of every motherfucking post if we feel it it.

Again, in case it’s not clear to anyone: “Just following orders” is not a valid defense, and never, ever will be.

Today’s featured article on Wikipedia is about the Nuremberg Trials. Isn’t that funny? In the original trials, 12 of the original defendants were put to death. In subsequent trials, another 25 were. Many more were sent to prison. “Just following orders” was not a valid defense there. It won’t be a valid defense when the US has its own homegrown version of those trials, once we claw freedom back from these fascists. It’s not a valid defense in the US military. Not remotely. And as much as individual servicemembers might get into the weeds about “What am I supposed to do if I think an order is illegal, call a JAG right in the middle of the action?” there are certain things that are just manifestly illegal.

Like, as Rep. Jason Crow slowly explained to Fox News idiot Martha MacCallum, if the president orders the military to shoot American protesters or otherwise attack American cities. Murdering random fishermen in boats without any proof from an unqualified Defense secretary with Daddy issues, Little Man Syndrome, and zero credibility that those fishermen are a threat to the US would seem to also qualify.

Turns out, the military understands this, likely much to the chagrin of the Defense secretary so many of them outrank, and certainly to the chagrin of the president who thinks they’re all suckers and losers in the first place. According to a (very interesting!) recent survey, only nine percent of active-duty troops say they would “obey any order” they were given. Meanwhile, four out of five understood the concept that they had a duty to disobey illegal orders. It’s something they learn in basic training. (We imagine that given his druthers, Hegseth would switch that out with a shaving class, or a day-long seminar about how girl troops make him feel insecure.)

We reckon the American people understand it too.

We’ll give the last words in this post to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, in a video he posted on the socials:

“The president of the United States just called for Democratic members of Congress to be executed. This is not normal. We cannot allow this to feel normal. This has never happened before in the history of the country. Every Democratic member of the Senate and the House, their lives are in jeopardy right now, especially those that were specifically targeted. “The president of the United States just called these people to be executed. If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it’s time to pick a fucking side. If you are a Republican in Congress, if you are a Republican governor, maybe it’s time to draw a line in the sand and say that under no circumstances should the president of the United States be calling on his political opposition to be hanged. “We are at a very dangerous moment right now. The president is engaged in the wholesale incitement, endorsement and rationalization of political violence in this country. This is a very slippery slope that we are on. This is a moment for people to step up, for Republicans to step up, for business leaders to step up. Anybody who has a voice or a soapbox in this country needs to draw a line in the sand.”

We know which fucking side we’re on.

OPEN THREAD.

