Candace Owens is a little bit on edge these days.

She’s spent the last eight years of her life trying to tell people what they should do and what they should think, and had a reasonable amount of success with those who already agreed with her and were pretty far-right to begin with. And yet, the people she’d hoped would fall in line and conform to her worldview either ignore her or mock her, the latter of which we are about to do ourselves.

In a recent edition of her YouTube show, Owens railed against a definitely-not-imaginary cabal working behind the scenes at TikTok or wherever to convince women to not have kids and to hate men, and to convince men to be gay and/or effeminate.

To what end? Who knows!

She explained (transcript courtesy of Media Matters):

It's interesting that people are now waking up to this and you realize that, again, it is a partnership between the media, Hollywood, and psychoanalysts.

And we all meet in Bohemian Grove once a year …

And it is against the people for the most part. They're not socially engineering us to do good things. And so TikTok, when you look at that and you realize that they're sort of able to speed up that process and to make us behave in ways that are not natural to humanity, just not natural to our human existence to behave in these ways. Right?

This is true. I almost never gasp when I put on foundation and it works like foundation is supposed to work, make food directly on my countertops, or burst into a coordinated dance with anyone in real life.

And no way can I do an outfit change that quickly.

Suddenly, women are having a strange relationship with children. So you see some people that, like, took on feminism and were like, I don't want to have children at all, which, again, against evolution. How how do we go on if women do not want to have children? And then — again, somebody pointed this out to me on TikTok — even in circumstances where the biological overrides and women are going, you know what? Suddenly, I feel my biological clock ticking. I want to have a child. They are social engineering women to want to do that without men.

Perhaps she should consider traipsing over to the part of TikTok with tradwives churning butter and making their own Cinnamon Toast Crunch from scratch for their toddlers?

Gee, it’s almost as if the internet is made up of human beings who make all kinds of different life choices for themselves, many of which we would not personally make for ourselves. But no, if you ask Candace, people who are different from her only exist because of centrally planned “social engineering.”

I will not deny the possibility that there are people out there on Twitter telling people not to have babies. There’s a lady who thinks her kid is from a planet where everyone is part bird or something, and that she was sent here to enlighten us all. It is entirely possible that there are piles of TikToks out there of people telling women not to have children and especially not to have them with men. I haven’t seen them, because my FYP is all politics, makeup tutorials, Filipino people singing Celine Dion (it’s a whole genre), Love Island, and many, many versions of this …

But sure, they probably exist. Because what doesn’t? More Candace:

So this is my perspective. Don't hate me. Hate what's actually happening. I believe women are being socially engineered to hate men and men are being socially engineered to be gay. Don't at me. It's just what I see. I've picked up on it. They're just making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behavior.

Oh, and now we have the ability to control people’s sexuality?

You know, if I didn’t know better, I’d say that because Candace Owens is personally frustrated with her own inability (and the inability of the Right in general) to force people to conform to the sexuality and gender roles she believes they should be bound by, she assumes there must be an opposing, far more powerful and effective force telling them to do the opposite. Because obviously everyone else is just as invested as she is in everyone being the same. How could they not be?

I mean, really. Here she is, here they all are, telling people they’re going to burn in hell forever, that if they don’t settle down and have kids they will be “miserable cat ladies,” sending their kids to conversion therapy and those horrifying, Magdalene Laundry-adjacent, “troubled teen” schools and camps … and all this evil cabal of media, Hollywood, and “psychoanalysts” has to do is put up a TikTok of some person just enjoying their life and existing and poof! Social engineering achieved?

That’s gotta be frustrating. But perhaps Owens and others should take a page from our book and just do all of their nefarious social engineering by going about their lives trying to be nice people who mind their own business when it comes to other people’s life choices that in no way affect them?

Clearly, it’s incredibly effective.