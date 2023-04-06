If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that the Daily Wire's Candace Owens is a complete garbage human asshole troll, and her British asshole husband must be a real British asshole, because she says they both "have the same views" and also he was willing to marry an asshole like her. Oh yeah, and he is the CEO of Parler.

And because we guess it's still "Get To Know Your Local Fascist" week in the media, there's a big profile about her in Vanity Fair . It contains a delicious story, though, about the interior designer who refused to work for them, because fuck them. His name is David Netto, and if you have one gabillion dollarbucks and need to hire a hotshot interior designer, this here is your guy.

Emily Jane Fox reports:

Earlier this year, Owens’s husband reached out to the interior designer David Netto after the couple saw his work in one of their friends’ homes in Nashville. Farmer filled out the contact form on Netto’s website. “My husband wrote the most polite email because he’s always polite, he’s very English,” Owens told me. “We didn’t know if we could afford a designer or anything.”

She is just a humble fascist troll working for Ben Shapiro's multi-million dollar fascist troll outlet, after all. (The profile says she rides to work each day in a chauffeured black SUV.) Can they afford to have somebody come out and rework their living space so it works better for them?

Netto responded, “Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I’d rather get beat in the ass with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David.”







Giphy

So he is a hero.

Owens said the response floored her. “If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken Black liberal, he would’ve lost everything,” she said. “They would’ve said it was like Jim Crow.”

But she's not. She's a garbage fascist piece of shit who recently said she would call the cops on country singer Maren Morris if Morris had a trans child and allowed them to get gender-affirming care. This was in response to Morris performing at a huge concert in Nashville to protest Tennessee's Nazi anti-drag and anti-trans laws, and saying she had taken her three-year-old son backstage to meet some drag queens. “Yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, fucking arrest me,” she said.

This was not the first time Morris and Owens have gotten into it.

But anyway, yes, if David Netto had randomly acted like that toward a person of integrity who was a Black liberal and not Candace Owens? If she wasn't a person who wears "White Lives Matter" shirts with Nazi Kanye West? (For the record, Kanye says he likes Jewish people again, because he saw 21 Jump Street and Jonah Hill changed his life.) Candace Owens, who is popular with white supremacists because she is a Black person who says the things they believe? Candace Owens, who Tucker Carlson thinks is just a really interesting thinker?

Fuck off.

Reached for comment, Netto pointed out that he’d only addressed Farmer, a white man like himself, and said “It’s not a race thing, it’s a terrorism/amorality thing.”

No shit.

“After January 6, the joke’s over. People like this should expect to be recognized as complicit with something very dangerous—and I don’t mean Kanye—and expect to be told off in polite society,” Netto emailed Vanity Fair.

Absolutely. Shun them.

“Without Parler the Proud Boys couldn’t talk to each other, so that’s enough for me,” he said, adding, “They’ll find somebody to do their house, and I’m sure it will be beautiful.”

Maybe Chip and Joanna can put some tacky shiplap all over it and call it "design."

The rest of the VF profile is worth reading, if you like gawking at scumbags. If you're looking for something that might humanize her, though, look elsewhere.

“I take my work very seriously and I’m very kind to people, and I wish that if I could wish something into the narrative, it would be that people knew how kind I was,” she said. “Put that in there,” instructing me again.

Please put in the article that I am nice.

Cool story, pal.

[ Vanity Fair ]

