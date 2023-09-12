Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

Judge Juan M. Merchan is open to changing Donald Trump’s trial date considering how many other trials he has ahead of him. I mean, you’re gonna have to click on this link just to know which trial I’m talking about. (The New York Times)

Leonard Mack was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for decades but now he’s free. That’s not good enough. (The Root)

Black churches in Florida are teaching real Black history in response to Ron DeSantis’ slavery whitewashing. (USA Today)

How a new Black press is changing the game. (What I’m Reading)

I was 27 on 9/11, and now 27-year-old Jessica Petrow-Cohen writes about being five years old on that day and growing up with the fear of major terrorist attacks on US soil. (Washington Post)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’d pick a Black woman as a “caretaker” senator to replace technically alive Dianne Feinstein if necessary. This didn’t please Barbara Lee, an actual Black woman who’s running for real. (Politico)

US Open winner Coco Gauff serving notice: “Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me ... To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.”

She reminds me of the Greatest, speaking for an entire people: “Never make me no underdog! And never talk about who’s gonna stop me because ain’t nobody’s gonna stop me!”

“Don’t wet the bed, organize!” is quite the slogan, but it’s true. (The Nation)

I’m sure this is probably less pleasant than it sounds: “Flash Flood of Red Wine Overwhelms Portugese Town After Distillery Accident.” (The Daily Beast)

Ted Cruz might consider this an “ancillary benefit,” but it’s actually not good for Texas that professors are looking to move elsewhere. (Texas Tribune)

After legislators passed laws banning diversity initiatives and targeting tenure at state universities, more than a quarter of the 1,900 Texas professors surveyed by faculty associations said they plan to look for positions out of state.

Japan just endured the hottest July on record, which was devastating for the elderly and dramatically impacted the nation’s culture. (The New Yorker)

Maybe those Snickers commercials weren’t just a bunch of bullshit. (Slate)

That quack Florida surgeon general thinks you should give a hard pass to the COVID-19 booster. Don’t listen to him. (The Guardian)

Kaitlin Byrd on why we can’t have a repeat of 2016, even though the media seems dead set on a sequel. (Dame)

I have a great appetite for novelty, so I’ll try this pumpkin spice spritz. Would probably prefer something warmer for fall, though. (Food and Wine)

Heart-breaking but moving tribute to the great Arleen Sorkin by her husband Christopher Lloyd (the writer not the actor) (Variety)

Why I still watch “The X-Files” after 30 years. (Primetimer)

Back in college, this was the cold open that officially turned me into an Xphile. Kim Manners, you are missed.

