Why it took so long for the Department of Justice to get serious about investigating Donald Trump’s obvious treason crimes. No, the explanation is not compelling. (The Nation)

Trump’s unhinged social media rants are not ideal for his defense. (Semafor)

Not even Never Trumper Bret Stephens is sold on Mike Pence’s current hero act. (New York Times)

Mitch McConnell was heckled in his home state. He’s not very popular. (The Daily Beast)

Taylor Swift is a one-woman economic revitalization program. (CNN)

Rep. Dean Phillips, a moderate from Minnesota, is open to the idea of challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic Party nomination. Can’t let Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. have all the fun. (Politico)

Republican voters are starting to tire of the “war on woke.” They seemingly prefer fresh new messages about “law and order” and “border security.” (Orlando Sentinel)

Man, is Ron DeSantis corrupt AF. (Tampa Bay Times)

Glacial flooding washed away two homes and damaged several others in Alaska’s capital city. It’s starting to look real end of days out there. (Washington Post)

It’s like a bunch of pigs work in the pork industry. (Vox)

In one clip, a pregnant pig who got stuck between two pens and died is sawed in half. “Anyone want some ham?” one worker joked. “Ripped that bitch wide open,” another said. Animal Outlook’s investigator alleged that employees could’ve easily freed her before she died, but didn’t.

You’re probably drinking enough water, because you’re an American and you’re lucky that way. (The Atlantic)

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing professional dancer O’Shae Sibley. The murder is being treated as a hate crime. (Gothamist)

Apparently, yelling “fuck you, pay me” at someone who owes you money is not exclusive to Goodfellas. (Willamette Week)

Guess you were really interested in those slow cooker myths. (Mashed)

A Wonkette party is coming to Michigan.

ICYMI: I interviewed the fabulous actor and author Gin Hammond. We discuss her book Returning the Bones, which is based on her one-woman show where she played more than two dozen characters. No AI here! The audio-only podcast version is also available.

