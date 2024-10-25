Wwwhhhaaaaaatttt? Yeah, that’s a big, fat duh, a-doikey!

Turns out force-retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, QAnon fan and peddler of 2020 stolen election lies and also posters, mugs, and even a children’s book to go with them, knew all along that there was no fraud in the 2020 election. And that he profited bigly from the lie, with his ReAwaken America grift netting at least $21 million. And there is video!

Not only that, within a month after that deposition, Flynn was back out there on the airwaves, telling Chris Cuomo on NewsNation that the 2020 election was “filled with fraud,” a hustle he never quit hustling.

It’s always the guy hollering the loudest that “traitors” should be hanged and Hillary Clinton should be LOCK HER UPped!

These tidbits come from Flynn’s deposition earlier this year in one of the many lawsuits filed by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Dr. Eric Coomer, who was driven from his home and job by violent threats in 2020 after he became the target of stolen-election conspiracy theories. People driven from their homes by Trump’s lies sure is a big club!

Two of the groups Coomer’s suing were co-founded by Flynn: the ReAwaken America Tour and The America Project. Coomer’s also suing the podcast ThriveTime Show, and its podcaster and ReAwaken tour co-founder Clayton Clark, personally.

Coomer also sued NewsMax, which settled with him for an undisclosed amount and apologized; Sidney Powell, who also settled; Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit (which has filed for bankruptcy); the Trump campaign; and other assorted rageaholic carnival-barking loons and their entities, including Rudy, Michelle Malkin, Eric Metaxas, and Joseph Oltmann. May he get all their money!

RELATED!

Shall we quickly recap Flynn’s ignoble career?

He was in the Army for 33 years, but got force-retired as a Lieutenant General in 2014, because, as Colin Powell said in a hacked email, he was “abusive with staff, didn’t listen, worked against policy, bad management, etc.”

The “worked against policy” part seems like the nut, there.

In 2009 or early 2010, Flynn was accused of revealing to Pakistani officials sensitive US intelligence, and sharing highly classified intelligence with Australian and British forces. Still, somehow, in 2012 Barack Obama appointed him to be head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, in charge of 20,000 employees. Flynn proceeded to cozy up to Russia, and in 2013 he “arranged a trip to Moscow to speak to a group of officers from the GRU, Russia’s intelligence agency, about leadership development.” Flynn tried to invite GRU officers to the US, but his superiors told him FUCK NO.

So Flynn was strongly encouraged to retire. But he still got intelligence briefings! And kept his fat $200k-plus pension. You’re welcome, taxpayers! But instead of retiring to sand down old sailboats or fart around his yard, like a normal person, he immediately formed his own consulting company, Flynn Intel Group, and traveled the world like a little bad-news Carmen Sandiego. He went to Egypt and Israel in June 2015, and to Russia that December, where he got paid $45,000 to speak at a gala for RT, the state-sponsored Russian TV network, and sat a table with Putin and Jill Stein.

Soon after that he joined the Trump campaign, which got Russian spies all a-twitter. They bragged amongst themselves which one of them was his closest bestie, and pondered how to make the best use of that idiot and his fashion-plate pal Paul Manafort. They had at least 18 gossip sessions with Flynn and other Trump aides, and Flynn told Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak not to retaliate for Obama kicking out Russia’s spies, because soon Trump would be able to kiss them and make it all better. Kislyak agreed that Russia would respond with “cold heads.” Adorable.

Flynn also found time to make $530,000 working for the Turkish government. He resigned from the Trump administration after his Kislyak ass-smoochery came to light, and ended up pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about it. Because lying to protect the interests of America’s enemies and enrich himself is an ongoing theme with that guy. In 2020 Trump pardoned him. Because hurting America by lying for personal enrichment is a hobby of Trump’s also! There’s a lot more shady shit, and listing it all would take most of the day. New York magazine’s got a rundown, and yr Wonkette has much in her archives!

PREVIOUSLY!

Let’s skip to the past four years, which Flynn has spent peddling “the steal” that wasn’t, to whichever rubes are suckers enough to believe it, and slobbering over fantasies of opening the “gates of hell” and blood from mass executions of Trump’s enemies running in the streets. He’s been traveling around with his aide Ivan Raiklin, a former Green Beret who calls himself the “Secretary of Retribution” and has a “Deep State Target List” of 350 people, so far. (Raiklin’s currently, like today, trying to gin up support for North Carolina’s Legislature to give its electoral vote to Donald Trump by acclamation, because who needs an “election”?) Is this what the soccer-mommies want instead of health care?

“But we have to win first,” he says. Oh boy, well, sure hope that doesn’t happen!

[CNN archive link/ Deposition in Eric Coomer, Ph.D., vs. Make Your Life Epic LLC et al.]

Share

Donate one time!