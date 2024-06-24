Joke’s on you, people who said retired General Michael T. Flynn is a raging idiot! The guy seems to have at least one talent: separating stupids from their cash by crying victim and spinning QAnon #pizzagate nonsense, for the enrichment of himself and family members.

The NYT’s David Fahrenthold and Alexandra Berzon got the receipts on how Flynn took over what was once Phyllis Schlafly’s charity, America’s Future Inc., in 2021, and drained it like a taiga calf during mosquito season, sucking in at least $2.2 million for themselves (that reporters could uncover, but probably in reality much more). Flynn doled out this largesse mostly to himself, but also to five relatives. And natch, he did not disclose this on filings to the IRS, like he was legally obligated to do. The Deep State musta made him did it!

The Flynn family keeps it tight! Remember when they spent the 4th of July 2021 reciting the QAnon pledge together? Then they sued CNN for reporting on it, and lost. In a world of conspiracy theory loony toons, they espouse the looniest: pedophile cannibals, pizza basements, Deep State cabals, elites bathing in blood, even though allegedly Michael T. Flynn was caught on tape saying it was “nonsense.” Because of course it is, and of course he knows it. But dumb people want to give Michael Flynn their money, and who is he to refuse?

Anyway, even as donations to America’s Future Inc. went down, and it dipped into savings and sold off assets to stay afloat, payments to the Flynn family went up. Michael Flynn himself got $40k in 2021 for working two hours a week, such very productive hours he got $60k the next year for them. Sister Mary got $148k for being “executive director,” a law firm run by Michael’s niece got $146k, another sister got $128k for “public relations work,” and sister-in-law Valerie got $1,050 for “decorating.” Brother Joseph also got $50k for working two hours a week as “treasurer” — he was the one who got banned from Twitter for tweeting that he was curing his COVID with horse dewormer, way back in the halcyon days when Twitter cared about disinformation.

Not on the charity payroll: brother Gen. Charles Flynn, who reportedly refused to deploy the DC National Guard on January 6 out of concern for “optics.” Yeah, he’s still a general in the army.

Hilariously, the family of grifters got grifted at Mar-a-Lago, though. Their biggest fundraiser in 2022 actually ended up costing them $63k more than they made. Gotta pay that protection money to The Don!

Flynn also spent his legal defense fund that was advertised as being “solely to defray attorneys’ fees and other costs related to legal representation” on not that, paying $265,000 to his sister, and between $250,000 to $1 million directly to himself. Flynn hasn’t needed a “legal defense fund” since getting that sweet pardon from Trump in 2020, but it’s still collecting cash to this day.

Then there’s the America Project, a “nonprofit” started in 2020 by Patrick Byrne (the Overstock dot com guy), and horsepiller brother Joseph, which paid Michael Flynn’s business $200k for “consulting,” and $410k to Joseph.

In case you forgot about this frying-pan-faced traitor, he was Trump’s first national security adviser, who was forced out after less than a month after it turned out he’d lied to Mike Pence about his dealings with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, talking words along the lines of don’t retaliate for those sanctions Obama put on y’all for meddling, because once Trump’s in it’ll be dictator paradise.

He was also literally a foreign agent, working for Turkey, and was paid $530k in 2017 for publishing an op-ed on The Hill about how Turkish dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan was really an awesome guy. It was an early red flag (heh) that the Trump administration was maybe not so very America First when acting Attorney General Sally Yates warned them in January 2017 transition that Flynn was a liar who might’ve been compromised by Russia, and the Trump admin was all la la la, don’t give a shit, and continued to employ him. How naive we were back then!

And the Flynn family charity scam is only one part of their ventures. There’s a Flynn movie coming soon, plus sweatshirts, t-shirts and $35 QAnon trucker hats, or you can buy signed bundles that include a 20’ poster of Flynn’s face to hang in your baby’s room. Then there’s the Michael T. Flynn children’s book from the imprint that brought you the Kirk Cameron subscription-based library of children’s literature, only $50 for a signed copy! Or you can pay $40 to attend a seminar with him.

Just, the balls on this guy.

If QAnon wasn’t so deadly destructive, it would be sort of funny.

A fool and their money, etc.

