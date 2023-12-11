Casey DeSantis will probably never be first lady — of the United States, not just Florida, which is technically part of the US. That is probably almost as disappointing as marrying Ron DeSantis.

Supporters of the Florida governor’s rather curious presidential campaign have described Casey as her husband’s “secret weapon,” but she seems more like those disastrous Acme products Wile E. Coyote insisted on using against the Roadrunner.

We’re just a little more than a month away from Ron DeSantis most likely tripping over his ass in the Iowa caucus. This has led to Casey making a fervent plea for Republican voters across the nation to invade Iowa’s borders on DeSantis’ behalf.

She said Friday on Fox News:

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be, North Carolina, South Carolina and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus. You do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus. So moms and grandmas are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard and support Ron.”

She’d attempted to mobilize the so-called “Mamas for DeSantis” group — 1.1 million mothers and grandmothers who she claims played a key role in helping DeSantis win re-election last year, when he was a politician who won things. How quickly life changes.

However, Casey DeSantis is a little hazy on the intricacies of Iowa election law, specifically how the state’s voters must actually reside in Iowa. The Iowa caucuses are admittedly a Rube Goldberg machine of electoral politics, but “only Iowans can caucus at the Iowa caucus” seems fairly straightforward.

The Iowa Republican Party clarified the obvious before those Mamas for DeSantis could start making unnecessary travel arrangements: “Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!”

The DeSantis campaign tried to clean up Casey’s mess. She posted on social media Friday night: “While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate. I’m calling on mamas and grandmamas from all over the country to come volunteer in support of Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucus. Go to rondesantis.com to get registered to participate!”

She included the clip of her promoting potential voter fraud. She’s not very good at this. If I’m generous, I could assume she just wanted DeSantis supporters to show up and volunteer but not actually caucus — perhaps the only way to make a caucus even more tedious. However, Ron DeSantis has relentlessly persecuted people who made good-faith voting errors, so I have zero generosity to share for either DeSantis.

Donald Trump’s campaign quickly seized on this absurd error. They’re all evil over at MAGA land but they are apparently more competent than Ron and Casey DeSantis.

“Casey DeSantis’ embrace of voter fraud to salvage her husband’s failing campaign is not just wrong, it risks compromising the integrity of the Iowa caucus,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

“This type of irresponsible and desperate rhetoric must be addressed by both Ron DeSantis and [Iowa] Governor Kim Reynolds, who campaigned for election integrity and was elected to protect the votes of Iowans. Both Governors DeSantis and Reynolds must reject and condemn these comments and apologize to the great people of Iowa.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis last month for all the good it’s done him. I imagine she’s reconsidering. If she backs Nikki Haley instead, she could at least lose with dignity … not much but more than comes from circling the drain with Ron DeSantis.

