I’m sorry that a newsletter I like linked to this story with “say what you will about Biden.” Why? Why “say what you will” when the opposite is WE ALL DIE IN CLIMATE FIRE. That was a pussy move, newsletter I like. I know people are mad about Gaza, but this matters too. Be braver. Joe Biden’s awesome climate shit he keeps doing more of, like new water heaters that will cut two point five BILLION tons of emissions, and a bunch of other shit too. (Distilled)

Trump’s not “looking at contraception,” YOU are “looking at contraception”! Anyway, he’s obviously yelling to the Matt Walsh tradcath freaks and then pretending he doesn’t know what you’re talking about. (CNN)

We should really be paying more attention to Trump’s plan to deport 15 million people. That would be VERY BAD. ICE would need a budget bigger than the US Army. Trump’s promised to withhold passports and Social Security numbers from US citizens born in the US to immigrant parents. And so fucking much more, it just goes on and on. (Radley Balko)

What was January 6 like in the Situation Room? Was it awesome? (Vanity Fair)

Israel seized a bunch of the AP’s equipment for not shunning Al Jazeera. Israel’s being a real fucking asshole, and I think Secretary of State Antony Blinken is really wrong when he says the ICC’s arrest warrants for war crimes by both Israeli and Hamas leadership is a terrible besmirch statement of “both sides” false equivalence. They are both doing war crimes and the equivalence of falsity is people who claim Israel just made up the whole Hamas attack, and people who claim Israel is just trying to help the Palestinians. Anyway, the White House is making Israel give the AP’s equipment back. (Haaretz)

Did Portland, Oregon, fire its progressive prosecutor? I don’t know, it’s not today yet! (Politico)

The other important races we don’t know about yet, because it’s still not today! From the indispensable Bolts mag.

Social sciencing trans suicidality by comparing ER visits from trans people who have had gender affirming surgery with a control group of … I don’t know, some tacos? A pile of laundry? Gout sufferers? This is a bad study! So of course Elon Musk was all in. (Erin in the Morning)

An oldie but a terribley, gifted to me by reader Clayton: Old Detroit hoarder woman eaten by her dog. (Detroit Free Press)

How to file a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau complaint, from your friend Elizabeth Warren! (CFPB)

I don’t understand. There’s a safari park in Kent? Kent, England? (Luxury Escapes)

