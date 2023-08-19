“I'm attaching a picture of my fur nephew Homer, he is the cutest, fluffiest little pup and a very good boi!,” says our friend Anaid

Today, according to one of those websites that tells you what holiday it is, is National Potato Day, International Bowtie Day (bowties are cool), National Soft Ice Cream Day and National Patient Advocacy Day. Fun fact, my mom was the first patient advocate at Boston University Hospital back when that first started being a thing, which is why I am afraid of getting a flesh eating bacteria from a Jacuzzi and losing a leg and also why I hate private insurance companies and love single payer.

Also, fun fact, soft ice cream is stressful. You have to eat it too quickly or it melts. Milkshakes exist! Just have one of those.

Your present this week is the very first episode of the New Kids On The Block cartoon show, which also features a commercial for the NKOTB dolls (I had the Jordan one) at the beginning.



Thing I just found out just now: Brian Stokes Mitchell did the voice of Danny Wood (the Not Hot One). Like, Tony Award-winning Broadway actor and gloriously resonant baritone, with whom I am very much in love, Brian Stokes Mitchell, who was apparently doing this while starring in the all Black revival of the Gershwin’s Oh, Kay!

Like, this Brian Stokes Mitchell.



I cannot describe to you the amount that this is breaking my entire brain right now, although according to his Wikipedia page, he actually did voices for all kinds of Saturday Morning Cartoons and was even in an episode of Alf. Huh!

