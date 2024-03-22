Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I haven’t got tired of Trump/RNC/legal bills fundraising stories yet! (AP) Related! The permanent Republican FEC veto of legal action against Trump campaign finance crimes :) (CREW)

NYT’s story on “Trump, could he make $3 billion on this social media site that made $3 million last year?” apparently was born yesterday, so here is the AP which is not hilariously stupid instead. (AP)

Are you better off than you were four years ago? When American industry was begging to manufacture whatever the government needed to keep the country safe from COVID, and Trump and Jared Kushner said “no.” (Vanity Fair)

Mississippi’s “Goon Squad” have been sentenced to between 10 and 40 years each for physically torturing Black men under color of law. Kindly rot. (CBS News)

We’re all having a good time laughing at Rupert Murdoch marrying his fifth wife, but Ben Folds just divorced his, and he isn’t even 93 years old! Ben Folds, that is so many wives!!!!! (People)

Did I link that just so I can once again link Folds’s “Levi Johnston’s Blues”? Yes. Yes I did.

Delightful feminist bitchery about Naomi Wolf, “anal fissures,” before we get into the meat of Naomi Klein’s book about Wolf and the mirror world. (Amanda Marcotte at Democracy Journal / Naomi Klein Doppelganger, Wonkette commission link)

John Hinckley says he’s a victim of cancel culture, and I think we can all agree he’s right. (Mediaite)

New Jon McNaughton just dropped. (McNaughton)

A quarter of Parisians live in city-owned housing, and the city has a budget of $600m a year to go in and buy up more. Oh no, communism. (Gift link New York Times)

Joe Biden was right:

And yet Left, Right, and center came together to moan and whine and yell and complain about Joe Biden’s economy. Now what? — Slate

PSA: Do not upload a picture of your dick to this AI STI dick pic company. (Privacat)

Did I forget these celebrities were currently locked up, though, or did I never know that they existed? There’s your riddle! (Looper)

