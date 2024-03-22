Celebrities You Forgot Are Currently Locked Up! Tabs, Fri., March 22, 2024
Sure, I'll click that. Morning news roundup!
I haven’t got tired of Trump/RNC/legal bills fundraising stories yet! (AP) Related! The permanent Republican FEC veto of legal action against Trump campaign finance crimes :) (CREW)
NYT’s story on “Trump, could he make $3 billion on this social media site that made $3 million last year?” apparently was born yesterday, so here is the AP which is not hilariously stupid instead. (AP)
Are you better off than you were four years ago? When American industry was begging to manufacture whatever the government needed to keep the country safe from COVID, and Trump and Jared Kushner said “no.” (Vanity Fair)
Mississippi’s “Goon Squad” have been sentenced to between 10 and 40 years each for physically torturing Black men under color of law. Kindly rot. (CBS News)
We’re all having a good time laughing at Rupert Murdoch marrying his fifth wife, but Ben Folds just divorced his, and he isn’t even 93 years old! Ben Folds, that is so many wives!!!!! (People)
Did I link that just so I can once again link Folds’s “Levi Johnston’s Blues”? Yes. Yes I did.
Delightful feminist bitchery about Naomi Wolf, “anal fissures,” before we get into the meat of Naomi Klein’s book about Wolf and the mirror world. (Amanda Marcotte at Democracy Journal / Naomi Klein Doppelganger, Wonkette commission link)
John Hinckley says he’s a victim of cancel culture, and I think we can all agree he’s right. (Mediaite)
New Jon McNaughton just dropped. (McNaughton)
A quarter of Parisians live in city-owned housing, and the city has a budget of $600m a year to go in and buy up more. Oh no, communism. (Gift link New York Times)
Joe Biden was right:
President Joe Biden spent most of his recent State of the Union address celebrating his economic record, with good reason. There is no denying the numbers: The United States currently enjoys the highest rate of economic growth among nations in the G7, the lowest inflation, and the strongest wage growth. The unemployment rate hasn’t been this low for this long in half a century. Even accounting for inflation, wages are higher today than they were before the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest wage gains have accrued among the lowest-paid workers, resulting in a dramatic reduction in overall wage inequality. The economy is even outperforming among communities that are often excluded from boom-time gains. Biden has overseen the lowest Black unemployment rate on record and the lowest ever unemployment rate for workers with disabilities.
And yet Left, Right, and center came together to moan and whine and yell and complain about Joe Biden’s economy. Now what? — Slate
PSA: Do not upload a picture of your dick to this AI STI dick pic company. (Privacat)
Did I forget these celebrities were currently locked up, though, or did I never know that they existed? There’s your riddle! (Looper)
https://jonmcnaughton.com/trump-shrugged/
Meh, Van Halen did it way better for the cover of “5150”