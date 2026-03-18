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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

Back on August 30 of last year we did Salt Of The Earth for Movie Night if you'd like some more info on it.

https://wonkette.substack.com/p/wonkette-movie-night-salt-of-the?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Patris's avatar
Patris
2h

I’m actually confused by my own reaction to this. First disappointment that I can’t admit to myself that when I was molested at 17 I blamed myself for wearing a short dress - then not telling my father or brother (or sister) because I feared their retaliation would harm my family…

Then sadness that someone I admired as much as I did Chavez would assault young girls….

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