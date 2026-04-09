Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning to you, and you, and you, not you, and YOU!

Spanish PM being el guapo again. (CNBC)

It’s certainly better that the United States suffered a total defeat in our war of choice on Iran than going in and committing a “whole civilization” ending genocide, but it was definitely a total defeat. On the other hand, Trump says maybe he’ll share the $1 a barrel tolls ($2 million a ship) with Iran, and presumably it will go to the non-US Treasury Qatari bank accounts where he was (but is no longer? so just the first half a billion dollars?) sending the Venezuela oil money. (The Bulwark)

The Iranians forming human chains. Israel obliterating an Iranian synagogue on Passover. (Qasim Rashid)

On paying our taxes for the things we cherish at the same moment we’re raining down death. Beautiful as always from Garrett Bucks. (The White Pages)

Gawk again at just how bad Maureen Dowd’s “Hillary the Hawk, Donald the Dove” column was: even worse than you remembered, just absolute trash. (Gift link NYT)

Sure reads like Pete Hegseth is firing any general who’ll push back on their crazy bullshit. (Status Kuo)

What? Okay.

So Orban is “trailing in the polls” for this weekend’s election. Does that mean he loses, or does Elon Musk do something to the machines? I have no idea how they do it in Hungary! (NBC News)

DHS and ICE brazenly lying about shooting at people, again, some more. (Radley Balko)

Oooof, the New York Times got rolled on this AI business story that declines to note the business in question is literally — as has been reported in other outlets for a year — one entire fraud. (Techdirt) And the AI can’t run a timer, but it will keep telling you it is (and we’re using it in our war machines?). (Gizmodo)

Lisa Needham went deep last week on the judge’s ruling about Trump’s Epstein ballroom. (Public Notice)

He killed the US Forest Service. (More Than Just Parks) But Michigan permanently protected 73,000 acres in the UP! (MLive)

Boise tells Idaho law barring Pride flags to fuck off, starts painting rainbows errrrrewhere. (Idaho Statesman)

Nice job painting the train, kid. (Good News Network)

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