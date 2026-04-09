Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Today’s hed gif and homework info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/ridin-a-hog

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8e1d8de2-e7b3-40dd-a9a1-a0fb49625cf8?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5hEdited

I can’t listen to Erasure and not dance. Also one of the best and most flamboyant live shows I’ve ever seen.

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