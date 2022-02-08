Former Vice President Mike Pence took a bold stand against fascism and the people who tried to murder him when he declared that he didn’t actually have the power to overturn the election Donald Trump lost. As pathetic toadies go, Pence isn’t particular noble. Unlike Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, there’s no evidence that Pence is acting on principle without consideration for his own political future. This is almost good news, though, because it implies that maybe, finally, at long last, the GOP establishment might fully cut its losses with the former insurrectionist in chief.

REMEMBER? Trump Pretty Sure Screaming 'Hang Mike Pence!' Just Normal Part Of Overthrowing Government For Trump

Yes, the Republican National Committee voted last week to censure House January 6 Select Committee members Kinzinger and Cheney . However, many Republicans immediately denounced the move and disagreed that the January 6 insurrection was in any way “legitimate political discourse."

Chris Christie is yet another craven political opportunist, so it was interesting to see him hop on the “insurrections are bad” bandwagon with Pence. During an appearance on “This Week," Christie praised Pence’s remarks to the Federalist Society while casting some shade onthe guy who got the job he’d wanted:

I think the actions the vice president took on January 6 spoke loudly, and I’m glad he finally put words to it. I’m not sure why it took him so long.





www.youtube.com

Let's not award Pence the Medal of Freedom or anything. He just chose not to help Trump steal an election. Most Americans refuse to commit crimes every day. That’s probably like a 12-step program for Trump family members, but normal people can easily resist shredding democracy.

Christie’s old courageous position on January 6 was that Republicans should forget the whole thing. "We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections — no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over.”

Just a few months ago, Christie was very cautious not to offend the MAGA mob, because they might not support his next failed presidential run or, worse, find out where he lives.

REMEMBER? Chris Christie MIGHT Not Support Trump In 2024 If He Is Actively Running Against Him

But that was way back in November. This is February, and Christie isn’t afraid to say that Trump ordered the January 6 code red:

Let’s call this what it is: January 6th was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week: overturn the election.

Christie has prosecuted crimes professionally so he should appreciate that what he just described is criminal. Broadly speaking, criminal coercion is "the use of express or implied threats of violence or reprisal (as discharge from employment) or other intimidating behavior that puts a person in immediate fear of the consequences in order to compel that person to act against his or her will.” Pence had told Trump that he wasn’t going to overturn the election. For the both-siders out there, this is different from Senator Joe Manchin telling President Joe Biden that he isn’t going to support Build Back Better or nuke the filibuster. Pence said he couldn’t do what Trump wanted because it was against the law . That’s when the discussion should’ve ended, but instead Trump sicced his MAGA mob on Pence.

There’s evidence also that some Republican members of Congress did vote to reject the elections results under duress, at least that’s what Rep. Peter Meijer claims. The committee should put him under oath.

Christie suggested that Trump had all but confessed to his crimes in his recent unhinged rants: “He’s tried to do a clean up on Aisle One here and corrected that stuff but he actually told the truth by accident, he wanted the election to be overturned.” He added that Trump’s response to Pence’s remarks were “immature and beneath the office that he held.” That sums up the entire Trump presidency. Good of Chris Christie to notice.

