In the last few weeks, anti-vaxxers have raised $8 million for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" — first on GoFundMe and now on GiveSendGo, the Christian crowdfunding site popular among right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis. It's not clear what's being done with the money given that these (mother)truckers showed up at an Ottawa soup kitchen to assault and harass workers, scream racial slurs at security guards and demand to be fed.

Around 10pm Sunday night, Daily Dot reporter Mikael Thalen reported on Twitter that GiveSendGo had been frozen and hacked — and initially redirected to the url GiveSendGone.wtf, which featured a picture from the Disney movie Frozen , with the following text superimposed over it.

Attention GiveSendGo grifters and hatriots.



The Canadian government has informed you that the money you assholes raised to fund an insurrection is frozen.



The bank has frozen several accounts.



You helped fund the January 6th insurrection in the US.



You helped fund an insurrection in Ottawa.



In fact, you are committed to funding anything that keeps the raging fire of misinformation going until it burns the world’s collective democracies down.



On behalf of sane people worldwide who wish to continue living in a democracy, I am now telling you that GiveSendGo itself is frozen.

That's nice! While the redirect is no longer there, the site now features a blank white screen and a bullshit message in which they try to pretend they're only down for maintenance and to improve their platform, not because they just got hacked.

Thanks for visiting GiveSendGo.com . We are currently offline for maintenance and server upgrades. We are continuing to improve our platform to ensure it will be the best fundraising platform on the internet. Thank you for your patience and support. Please check back later.

The hack also included a massive data leak of information about tens of thousands of people who donated to the Freedom Convoy, including their names, emails. Some of the special little messages they left for the Truckers, such as "I look forward to the day you tyrants are swinging from a noose" and "death to all liberal traitors," were flagged by Monmouth University extremism researcher Sara Aniano.

Other worrisome message content: "I look forward to the day you tyrants are swinging from a noose." "We have 2A here in America send your mounties and see what happens." "CABAL PIGLETS ARE CORRUPT CRIMINALS WHO NEED SEVERE PUNISHMENT UNDER LAW" "Death to all liberal traitors" — Sara Aniano (@Sara Aniano)1644814874

Notably, many of the emails came from .gov and .mil addresses and one with a Department of Justice email address.

Vice reports:

One donor who submitted from a Department of Justice email address appears to have donated $25 on two separate occasions. VICE News was unable to verify that the named person sent the donations, but the name provided matches a current employee of the DOJ, based on their LinkedIn profile.



After submitting a second donation, the person claiming to be a DOJ employee wrote:



“Thank you Truckers! It is working. Others have taken your lead like Australia, New Zealand, UK. I think the reason all these blue states in the USA have stopped the mask mandates is there were rumors that truckers here in the USA were going to start a protest starting in CA to DC and the local and federal governments did not want that. And it is an election year.”



There are also email addresses from people claiming to work for NASA, the U.S. military, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Transportation Security Administration. There’s also a donation from someone whose name and email address match those of a senior employee at the Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC).

Sure, that could be why they ended the mask mandates — or it could be the fact that COVID cases have been declining , as they said they would when the mandates were implemented in the first place. One of the two!

It's not really too surprising that this happened. Early last week, TechCrunch reported that researchers had found 50GB of files containing sensitive user information "including passports and driver licenses that were collected during the donation process," and the user data was still visible on Thursday, according to The Daily Dot, despite the company saying that they had fixed the issue, but also that there was no issue and this was all "fake news."

Guess it wasn't!

While the leak is no longer publicly available, it has been sent to DDoSecrets , which is hosting it but only providing access to journalists and researchers. Wonkette has requested access to the data leak from DDoSecrets and will update if we get it.

[ Vice ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?