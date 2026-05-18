Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
5h

Because we're talking about This Particular Louisiana wingnut, lemme give a huge big wet sloppy EQ shoutout to my fellow Louisianians for getting the fuck out to vote! All five of our proposed constitutional amendments went down in flames, and the Democratic senate candidate frontrunner got a fantastic showing in the primary (I won't say a word about the Republican primary because who the fuck cares, other than to say that Republican turnout was really low compared to the Democrats!).

Oh, and there is a massive recall petition drive to recall Gubner Jeffy and AG Liz Murrill. MASSIVE. People really hate their guts down here. It's so refreshing!

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
6hEdited

Mikey obviously never heard of radio star Catholic priest Father Coughlin and his considerable Christian Nationalist movement in the 1930's.

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