If there is one thing we know for sure the Trumpers are mad about, it is the “mainstream media,” which they believe is unfair to them and to Trump, largely because they have spent decades at this point believing that Fox News is the platonic ideal of “Fair and Balanced (TM).” Mark Meckler, a right-wing commentator and self-described “radical, right-wing, Tea Party, Bible-thumping, gun-toting conservative,” is no exception.

Meckler, Right Wing Watch reports, is the co-founder of the Convention of States Foundation, a far-right group that describes itself as “a national movement to call a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress.”

Conservative groups have been trying to get this going since the Tea Party era, back when their big thing was not only getting the government out of their Medicare, but out of people’s lives in general — you know, outside of forcing them to have babies against their will, telling them who they can marry, telling them what gender they are, requiring store clerks to wish them a Merry Christmas, requiring public schools to promote their religious beliefs, and making it more difficult for them to divorce their spouses.

Naturally, Meckler sees no contradiction between this desire and his support for an autocratic president who actively dislikes any restraints on his power and has stated his desire to run for an extremely illegal third term.

In a recent episode of COS At Home, the monthly show produced by his organization, Meckler complained about how the mainstream media didn’t report that Trump sent a medical ship to Greenland, because of how the healthcare there is so terrible.

Via Right Wing Watch:

“There was a really interesting thing that happened recently [that] most people didn’t pay attention to in the news,” Meckler said. “He sent a mercy ship, a surgical ship to Greenland to provide medical care for Greenlanders, because apparently the medical system there is a disaster and they are not provided that kind of support from Europe. So I think now what he’s going to do is use the candy part of the [negotiation]—like we can help you out, we’re going to make you guys wealthier, we’re going to make you healthier—and ultimately, I think that means he gets to whatever agreement he wants on Greenland. “Amazing how the mainstream media doesn’t cover that type of story,” Viaud replied contemptuously. “It’s unbelievable.”

So unbelievable. Though, to be fair, it wasn’t just the mainstream media that did not report on this beautiful act of international goodwill. It was all of the media. Indeed, no media that we know of reported that Donald Trump sent a mercy ship to Greenland. Why? Is it because they were all asleep when it happened? Is it because they hate Donald Trump and don’t want to admit he did anything so beautiful and selfless? Even the 80 million media outlets now owned and operated by his supporters?

Or could it be … because this didn’t happen?

It’s true. This never happened outside of the imagination of Mark Meckler.

Now, back in February, Trump did post the following on Truth Social, the social network that he owns:

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!”

Greenland, however, was not too interested in his offer.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen responded on Facebook that “It’s going to be a no thank you from here. President Trump’s idea to send an American hospital ship here to Greenland is noted. But we have a public health system where treatment is free for citizens. It’s a deliberate choice. And a basic part of our society. It’s not like that in the United States, where it costs money to go to the doctor.”

He also suggested that Trump talk to Greenland directly instead of “just coming up with more or less random outbursts on social media.”

But couldn’t they just pretend it happened? Can’t they just pretend that Greenland doesn’t have free healthcare? Maybe make a little AI video of the boat arriving and all the Greenlanders cheering for the opportunity to experience the fine healthcare that has made Louisiana the least healthy state in the entire United States, according to America’s Health Rankings?

I mean, Trump already helped them out a little with this lovely little AI-generated image of the ship on its way.

How are people supposed to trust the media if we never report on any of the wonderful but entirely fictional things that Trump does? If reporting on the things he actually does and says makes him look bad, then the only way to correct that bias is by congratulating him on winning both the Nobel Peace Prize and the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. It’s just common sense.

If the mainstream media wants to win back the trust of the American people, they’re going to have to do exactly what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing with the Department of Health and Human Services to win back people’s trust of that institution — promote things that are explicitly untrue and also pretend that bad things are actually good things. That is what the people want. They want measles and they want to see medical ships making pretend voyages to Greenland. Is that really so much to ask?



