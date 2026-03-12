Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
goCatgo's avatar
goCatgo
2h

Why do I get ads for a lift and comfort bra for over 40 ?

Yes I am over 40. Well over.

I'm not trying to impress anyone.......in that regard.

I am not even on Tinder.

And I am as flat as a Kansas corfield after harvest.

Oh, and I'm a guy.

Reply
Share
21 replies
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

Unbiased reporting on Trump would be Trump bashing 24/7. We should be seeing headlines like "Netanyahu and his puppet Trump start illegal war against Iran", but the fact that we don't shows how biased the media is in favor of Trump.

Reply
Share
8 replies
375 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture