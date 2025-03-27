Doctors treating measles patients in West Texas now have a new problem to deal with — liver damage in children whose parents listened to our esteemed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and attempted to prevent the measles by giving them cod liver oil. Whoops!

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Kennedy said he’d heard tell of an “almost miraculous and instantaneous recovery” when measles patients were given cod liver oil — and if there is anything they like in Texas, it’s a miracle. Since then, Vitamin A supplements and cod liver oil have been “flying off the shelves,” according to drug store employees.

According to doctors, they are seeing kids who have only been sick with measles for a few days, but who have been taking high doses of Vitamin A for weeks in hopes of preventing it. Clearly, it has not gone very well.

As we mentioned when RFK Jr. first recommended this protocol, cod liver oil is used to prevent measles and boost the immune system in children living in areas of the world (not the United States) where Vitamin A deficiencies are common. It is also sometimes used in hospitals here, under very specific protocols, to treat existing cases of measles. However, if someone doesn’t have a Vitamin A deficiency, taking a whole lot of it can lead to Vitamin A toxicity, which creates a host of problems … including liver damage.

Via The New York Times:

While doctors sometimes administer high doses of vitamin A in a hospital to manage severe measles, experts do not recommend taking it without physician supervision. Vitamin A is not an effective way to prevent measles; however, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are about 97 percent effective. At high doses, vitamin A can cause liver damage; dry, peeling skin; hair loss; and, in rare instances, seizures and coma. So far, doctors at West Texas hospitals have said they’ve seen patients with yellowed skin and high levels of liver enzymes in their bloodwork, both signs of a damaged liver.

Jaundiced. The kids are jaundiced. You know, like when someone has cirrhosis of the liver? Which one can also get from taking too much Vitamin A over a long period of time? Other problems include damage to the spleen and central nervous system, bone thinning, etc. etc. It’s not pleasant.

This is all in addition to whatever lifelong problems measles could cause — which include blindness, hearing loss, brain damage as a result of encephalitis, a weakened immune system, and what have you.

What the hell is it that they think vaccines even do that is worse than all of that?

Of course, that’s the wrong question to be asking. These people don’t believe that the six-year-old girl who died from measles-induced pneumonia died from measles-induced pneumonia. They believe she died because of how the doctors treated her measles-induced pneumonia. This is what they believe about COVID deaths and it is what they will believe about any damage caused by cod liver oil or Vitamin A supplements. There really is no end to it, especially because they see this whole thing as them taking a stand against “evil” and “the mainstream media” and “liberals” and people who think they know better just because they went to medical school.

They do not want to hear from those people, they want to hear from “Idaho Mom Discovers Household Cure For Measles! Doctors Hate Her!” That is who they trust, but RFK Jr. is close enough.

