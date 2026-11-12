Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
4h

I have a friend who lives in Juneau. She told me last night that Peltola may end up having the 50% needed to win outright. She thinks it could be called today or tomorrow.

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kmblue187's avatar
kmblue187
4h

"Have you ever encountered a white woman who looks and sounds more like she runs bake sales for the Ku Klux Klan?"

Nope.

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