Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

How satisfying is Ramaswamy's loss?

All his money and all Elon's money didn't help a bit. The voters of Ohio slapped the smug off that douchebro's face.

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Brian McCurdy's avatar
Brian McCurdy
3h

I am praying for Colom to win Mississippi but no matter what happens there it shows that Every. Fucking. Vote. Counts. Don't let anybody tell you it doesn't.

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